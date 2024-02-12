After going viral, Vin Sun Bakery plans to open in Manhattan

Win Son Bakery is more popular than ever: The Taiwanese American restaurant opened in 2019, but its most dedicated fans became aware of it last year, when it appeared in a series of online videos. Owner Trig Brown says the business is still seeing record sales months later. At a community board meeting in the East Village this evening, Brown will make the case for a second location of Vin Son Bakery and attempt to secure a liquor license at 23 Second Avenue between First and Second Streets. According to EV Greve, the proposed timings are from 9 am to midnight, seven days a week.

Supersized wontons, sold at a new shop

For years, Maxi’s Noodle has been the place to get supersized wontons in Flushing, Queens. The business started as a pop-up before the pandemic. Now, it has a small restaurant, and another restaurant on the way. Owner Maxi Lau is opening a second noodles shop this month at 59-20 Main Street, 60th Avenue, in Flushing. Cash-only business will be open from 10am to 7pm on most days, although it opens at 1pm on the grand opening day on February 21.

There’s a promising new pizzeria in Brooklyn

A promising pizzeria has recently opened up shop in Downtown Brooklyn. Bad Cholesterol, a pop-up, is selling pies from Nimbus Kitchen at 383 Bridge Street, near Willoughby Street. The specialty is Neapolitan pie with all kinds of toppings, such as Calabrian chili and pistachios. A version inspired by cacio e pepe has béchamel sauce. Owner Chris Milazzo offers takeout and delivery through the usual apps. The pie can also be ordered from Talia Beer Company’s Cobble Hill location.

Hot dogs meet chaat in Manhattan

Over the years, hot dogs have been served with everything from Chinese chili crisps to Thai giardiniera. How about crunchy puffed rice and tamarind chutney? That’s the way they’re prepared at Chaat Dog, a pop-up run by Parvez Shalvani, a writer. You’ll next find him at Wine Bar & Holiday (67 Gansevoort Street, near Washington Street), where he’s selling andouille sausage with corn and poblano chard. Thursday, February 15, 4 to 7 p.m. [Editor’s note: The date has been updated due to Tuesday’s potential snow.]

