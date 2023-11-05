After giving his family a Disney surprise, Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian dresses up with ‘Poppy costume’ for 6-year-old daughter

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, knows how to bring out the best in his daughter. From time to time, the Reddit co-founder makes sure to surprise his 6-year-old daughter with amazing memories that will surely stay with her throughout her life. As the young girl is quite interested in Disney princesses and dressing up, the kind-hearted father surprised his daughter with a special outfit featuring the 42-year-old American tennis legend.

That Alexis Ohanian is a dedicated parent is no unknown news. But the way he keeps innovating and thoughtfully fulfills his daughter’s wishes is heart-touching. In her latest acts of love, she got a lot of attention by leaving a beautiful surprise for her family, who are die-hard Disney fans, and added an even bigger kick by finding a Princess Poppy dress from the ‘Trolls’ movie for Olympia. Wonder.

Serena Williams’ husband gave Troll-inspired outfit to Olympia

If you’re an Ohanian fan, you definitely know how the doting father does his best for his daughter. Knowing that she is a Disney fan herself, the 40-year-old American entrepreneur tries her best to keep the fangirl in her alive. As Trolls 3 is set to hit the screens this month, Olympia’s father is leaving no stone unturned in his own way to keep up the Disney hype.

Ohanian recently shared on his Instagram account how he bought a beautiful surprise for his 6-year-old daughter. Ohanian wrote, “I also got a poppy dress for Junior.” In that photo, Olympia was dressed like a popular character from the film, played by Anna Kendrick.

Young Olympia was wearing a blue dress, she looked very beautiful in her dress. Serena Williams’ daughter not only carried the poppy outfit gracefully, but also completed her look by wearing a pink wig like the character in the film. While Olympia enjoys dressing up as a princess, this time she adopted a different character look because of her father.

New York, USA, August 29: Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia and husband Alexis Ohanian in the team box while Serena Williams of the United States prepares for her match against Denka Kovinic of Montenegro in the women’s singles first round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium Is doing. The Open Tennis Championships 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, New York City on August 29, 2022. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Just a day earlier, the Reddit co-founder gave his beloved family a wonderful Disney surprise, including a private screening. Let’s take a look at the big surprise Ohanian planned for his Disney-crazy family.

When Ohanian brought Williams and Olympia together for a Disney surprise

Alexis Ohanian is raising the standards of being a father and a husband with the way he recently surprised his family with a special screening of Trolls 3. Interestingly, the film was scheduled to release on November 17, 2023, but they postponed the film. For his family in advance. He wrote on his Twitter account, “I’m so glad I surprised Olympia and Mama with this…”

Plus, she also showcased some of the amazing movie-inspired gifts she got for her daughter as a part of the private screening. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the 40-year-old American entrepreneur, who is a Disney fan himself, knows how to motivate his loved ones in the best possible way.

Still, what do you think of Ohanian’s surprising series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WATCH THIS STORY – Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia and Husband Alexis Visit Disney World

