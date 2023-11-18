After Gap’s Friday performance, Cramer is more optimistic about the retail sector

After better earnings from Gap and Target this week, CNBC’s Jim Cramer suggested Friday that retail stocks could fall.

“If Target and Gap are indeed leading the way, we will have a legitimate bull market on our hands, not just a technical bull market involving some of the usual suspects,” he said.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer suggested on Friday that big-name retail stocks could be breaking out of the recession after Gap’s Friday earnings beat, sending the stock up more than 30%.

Cramer said he knows it has been difficult to see profits this year, even for household names outside of tech conglomerates like Apple, Alphabet and Amazon. But Gap’s quarter comes just days after Target’s positive report, in which the big-box retailer beat Wall Street expectations and sent the stock up 18% as of Wednesday’s close.

Cramer said, “I mention this because, for most of my career, money was made from the most esoteric companies in the tech sector.” “This year, that has been very difficult to do, but that may change after these fantastic retail quarters.”

Gap reported adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share, up nearly 60% year-over-year, according to LSEG, well above analysts’ expectations of 19 cents per share. Gap’s revenue came in at $3.77 billion, beating estimates of $3.60 billion. But despite its earnings success, the apparel retailer sounded cautious, reaffirming its full-year guidance and predicting flat or slightly negative sales during the holiday quarter.

Cramer acknowledged that investors have legitimate concerns about retail stocks: Consumers are still feeling the sting of inflation and higher interest rates, and some may have less disposable income now that student loan payments are on hold. has ended. He said he viewed these factors as headwinds for most in the industry, but suggested circumstances could change after these solid retail quarters.

Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing

Disclaimer CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon.

Source: www.cnbc.com