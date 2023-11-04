After Deepinder Goyal, Radhika Gupta joins the prestigious panel of Shark Tank India 3 – Times of India

Continuing the legacy of entrepreneurial talent,

sony liv

is gearing up for the much-awaited return of the fan-favorite business reality show,

shark tank india

For its third season.

will join the panel

-Radhika Gupta

Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, a young global leader recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and an accomplished author.

This season’s lineup

Shark

It will include the brilliant minds of Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

Anupam Mittal

(Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group),

Namita Thapar

(Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals),

Vinita Singh

(Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics),

Piyush Bansal

(Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of Oyo Rooms),

Deepinder Goyal

(Founder and CEO of Zomato) and Azhar Iqbal (Co-founder and CEO of InShorts). Is it all for the esteemed panel of sharks on sharks

tank

India 3? Watch this space for more exciting updates!

Increase

With the collective wisdom of these Sharks and the leadership of charismatic host Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 3 is set to set new benchmarks, emerging as the hub for budding entrepreneurs to realize their dreams. So, prepare yourself for a season full of groundbreaking ideas and entrepreneurial spirit.

The upcoming season of Shark Tank India adds a new feature to the show as it will have a campus special segment where young, college-going entrepreneurs will get a chance to promote their start-ups and take home the bid amount to grow their business . In a recent promo, Rahul Dua said, “Excellent ideas! Excellent innovations! In this new season, India’s brightest students and entrepreneurs from the best colleges will take over the tank in Shark Tank India Campus Special.”

Stay tuned for further updates on Shark Tank India 3, streaming soon exclusively on Sony Liv!

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com