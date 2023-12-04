People pass by the Tesla booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing. , [+] On December 1, 2023. (Photo by Jade Gao/AFP) (Photo by Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Tesla

TSLA

It began deliveries of its new Cybertruck on Thursday after nearly two years of production delays amid supply chain issues and technical complications. Tesla is counting on this model, its first all-new passenger vehicle launch in three years, to try and compete in the increasingly crowded EV market and so far more than 1 million people have reserved the Cybertruck. Have paid for. So will trucks drive the next wave of growth for Tesla? We think this seems unlikely for a few reasons.

The prices of the vehicles were higher than we expected. Tesla had advertised a starting price of $40,000 during the first unveiling event in 2019 and investors were expecting a price of around $50,000 given the price inflation of EV raw materials over the past few years. However, Tesla now says the base rear-wheel-drive variant of the vehicle will start at around $61,000, which is 50% more than initially promised. Moreover, this base variant will be available only in 2025. The dual motor all-wheel drive variant, which will be available from 2024, is priced at around $80,000, while the top-end “Cyberbeast” model is priced at $100,000. For comparison, Rivian’s highly praised (and slightly smaller) R1T has a starting price of $73,000, while Ford’s more traditionally styled F-150 Lightning starts at around $50,000. The high price tag may mean that a large portion of the early pre-orders, which require a $100 refundable payment, will not move forward with their orders.

Overall we believe the Cybertruck will be a more niche vehicle for Tesla, catering to an affluent customer base. For perspective, the Model S sedan, which starts at $75,000, and the Model Y, which starts at about $80,000, sold a total of about 16,000 units in the most recent quarter, 5% of Tesla’s total volume. % is less than. We may see a little more volume on the Cybertruck. Tesla, for its part, has said it ultimately plans to make about 250,000 Cybertruck pickups per year after 2025. Although we believe this number may be a bit high given the vehicle’s high price, Tesla may eventually introduce more lesser variants or cut entry prices, as it has recently done with its models Have done with Y and Model 3.

Overall, TSLA stock has seen little change, rising slightly from the $235 level in early January 2021 to around $240 now, compared to a roughly 20% rise for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. Is.

Overall, TSLA stock’s performance in relation to the index has been quite volatile. Returns for the stock were 50% in 2021, -65% in 2022, and 95% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023 – indicating that TSLA underperforms S&P In 2022. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To other giants of the consumer discretionary sector, including AMZN, HD, and TM, and even to megacap stars GOOG, MSFT, and AAPL.

In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could TSLA face a similar situation in 2022 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

We currently remain relatively neutral on Tesla stock with a $237 price estimate, which is slightly below the current market price. We believe Tesla will remain a major beneficiary of the long-term transition to clean transportation and energy production, with the company benefiting from its good oil supply chain, superior battery and drive train technology and software, and its own leadership. -Driving technique. However, Tesla stock is currently trading at around 69x 2024 consensus earnings, which may limit near-term upside. Competition is also increasing and apart from the Cybertruck, Tesla’s model line-up is getting older, with four of its other vehicles remaining the same since launch. This is in contrast to mainstream automakers, which typically overhaul vehicle models every seven to eight years. Separately, Tesla’s price cuts in the United States as well as China are impacting margins. Tesla’s earnings for 2023 are projected to decline year-over-year. See our analysis tesla valuation, Is TSLA stock expensive or cheap? For more information on Tesla’s valuation and its comparison with competitors. For more information on Tesla’s business model and revenue trends, check out our dashboard tesla revenue, How does TSLA make money?

TSLA returns compared with Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate