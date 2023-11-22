After closed-door OpenAI drama, Nvidia could become the open source AI winner backed by Eric Schmidt

Hugging face website arranged on a laptop in New York, US on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Nvidia announced a partnership with Hugging Face, a popular developer of AI models and data sets, which will add a training service to its website. Which uses the Nvidia DGX Cloud, allowing users to tap into the chipmaker’s servers to handle their workloads. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tech giants Salesforce, Qualcomm, Nvidia and high-profile investor Eric Schmidt are investing in open source AI startups that could be winners in the form of the recent OpenAI saga – albeit now with the reinstatement of Sam Altman as CEO and the endorsement of Resolved with creating a new board. Microsoft – a key OpenAI supporter – has shaken up the market and re-evaluated concerns about relying on a single, proprietary service for generic AI and the concentration of AI development in a handful of big tech players.

As public market tech giants jockey for leading positions in advanced AI, well-funded open source startups are eyeing expansion as competition intensifies and more enterprises add open models and providers in their generative AI push. are considering. “The drama over OpenAI reinforces the need for open source or community models outside of one company,” said Mike Gualtieri, vice president and principal analyst at market research firm Forrester.

OpenAI employees have threatened to walk off the job, and concerns about the startup’s ability to continue operating and support the hundreds of startups coming into its ecosystem have highlighted how rapidly and rapidly the competitive landscape is changing. May change in unexpected ways. In addition to Microsoft’s offer to join the current compensation, Salesforce CEO and co-founder Marc Benioff offered a job to any OpenAI talent thinking about leaving the company.

“What we want to avoid is that there is only one game in town, a big monopoly running behind closed doors. This OpenAI saga shows that the ecosystem is too fragile to rely on any one company for its AI needs.” Is,” said AI researcher Delip Rao. Scientist and academic who has worked at Twitter and Google. “We should encourage all companies to build the anti-disruption AI technology that only open source can offer.”

To be clear, big bets were made on open source AI last Friday, when news of Sam Altman’s removal as OpenAI CEO first broke, and those bets came from a major tech company, controlled by the Lama of Meta Platforms. Open source AI model was also included.

Hugging Face, named after the popular smiley emoji with a matching logo, was invested in by Salesforce, following a $235 million venture deal in August at a valuation of $4.5 billion. The French-American open source AI company has raised a total of $400 million from a wide range of 30 tech investors, including Qualcomm, IBM, Google, Nvidia, Intel and Sequoia Capital.

“We’re not following the Silicon Valley playbook,” said Thomas Wolf, co-founder and CEO of Hugging Face, a central hub that connects developers and researchers together to share code and build AI tools, recently. Shake in an interview conducted before OpenAI in. “AI builders are growing very fast, raising money and spending as well. We are not in that mindset. We have been here for seven years, and there is no need to raise more money. We have been going for a long time without any problems. Can plan for.”

Wolf described his firm as the opposite of an enterprise-controlled and proprietary software model. “We are unlocking the community to develop, share, and build AI together,” he said. And in an interview after the OpenAI power struggle began, he referenced the Linux open operating system, a widely used rival to Microsoft’s Windows, which he said was never in danger of disappearing. Was because Linus Torvalds (its creator) changed jobs.

Hugging Face has 160 employees and became cash flow positive early last year, he said, and may make acquisitions in 2021 after buying machine learning startup Gradio. “I don’t see the market strengthening. Instead, it will accelerate.”

Last June, the company’s investment arm, Salesforce Ventures, doubled its generative AI fund to $500 million.

“We are excited to open up innovations in generative AI so that researchers and developers can collaborate,” said Paul Drews, managing partner of Salesforce Ventures. Competitive leverage is top of mind. “Salesforce may partner with Hugging Face in the future and is in the early days of exploring the collaboration,” he said.

Open source and AI governance

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt is behind Mistral AI, another open source rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Founded in France by Alphabet’s Deep Mind and Meta alumni, the startup launched in May and, within four weeks, raised $113 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners, along with other Silicon Valley veterans and several French investors. Mistral AI is raising more funding, reportedly at least $400 million at a $1 billion valuation.

“Open-source development is the only valid way to collaboratively build software, and AI is no different. Governance matters,” said Arthur Mensch, CEO and co-founder of Mistral AI, in an interview following the OpenAI news. This November, Microsoft began offering the service to startups on its Azure cloud computing platform.

A third open source AI startup, Poolside AI, recently raised $126 million in funding co-led by French telecom and internet billionaire Xavier Niel and US VC firm Felicis Ventures.

Mistral AI founder Arthur Mensch speaks at the AI-Pulse conference at the Station F technology campus on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Paris, France.

Nathan Line | Bloomberg | getty images

Between Hugging Face, Mistral and Poolside, France – which is pursuing a coordinated government-industry push to become a global AI leader – had the three top AI startup funding deals in Europe this year. Schmidt is leading the development of a Silicon Valley-like hub for AI research and innovation in the country.

Meanwhile, this November, in China, AI investor and former Google president Kai-Fu Lee launched his own contender, 01.AI, which was funded by his firm Sinovation Ventures and Alibaba. Elon Musk is moving forward with OpenAI rival XAI, which can access data on X and is currently being tested with select users.

Starting out as a chatbot, Hugging Face turned to natural language processing (NLP) models, and then built its own open source platform for data science and machine learning. Today, Hugging Face has over 2 million users, 400,000 models, and 77,000 data sets. Most or 90 percent of its services are offered for free while paid projects bring in (undisclosed) revenue. Its customers include IBM and AWS, which use its tools to integrate their offerings for customers. “Joint efforts can accelerate innovation and development of on-device AI applications,” said Quinn Lee, senior vice president and global head of Qualcomm Ventures, about its recent co-investment in Hugging Face.

“It’s very clear now that AI is changing the world. We’re at the beginning of what AI can deal with,” Wolf said, noting its ability to create music, text and images and possibly movies. “We’re covering the entire spectrum of General AI.”

Risks and Opportunities in Open Source AI Models

Benchmark venture capitalist Bill Gurley, along with a group of 17 investors and founders, submitted a letter to President Biden this month regarding the recent AI executive order, noting its potential to restrict open source. He noted the importance of open source AI in fostering innovation, encouraging competition, and democratizing access to technology, and said this community approach to building is what has made the Internet successful.

“With open source, developers can collaborate and share knowledge, resulting in more rapid innovation,” said AOL co-founder Steve Case, chairman and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based investment firm Revolution. , who recently wrote an op-ed for CNBC. This is one of his keys to a strong US AI innovation policy. “Having open source AI allows startups to compete with big tech companies. It levels the playing field so all companies and developers have access to the same tools,” he said.

While open models are considered a fast, transparent and accountable way to innovate, on the other hand they cannot be considered as secure as proprietary models because the source code is public, which may invite bad actors. Case said, “Open source will reduce some fears, namely by offering transparency, and by creating more trust and confidence,” but he added, “We cannot underestimate the risks that come with AI and certainly “Some of those risks have increased.” Open Source System.”

The most important issue for these startups partnering with technology giants is whether they can remain neutral in developing open source technology for the community. “If a startup gets a lot of investment from a tech giant, can they remain neutral?”. asked Forrester analyst Gualtieri.

“It’s very hard to remain neutral when taking money from strategic investors, including Salesforce and Nvidia. It’s a smart balance that Hugging Face and others have to make,” said Gaurav Tiwari, managing director at Palo Alto-based Omega Venture Partners, which has funded 19 A.I. -Invested in related software companies.

MIT professor and “Superminds” author Thomas Malone said the OpenAI drama reflects the tension between community power, such as concerns about AI safety, on the one hand, and market power, such as the desire to maximize profits, on the other. Both startups and big tech players can take advantage of the generic AI market, but early overconfidence has never been a winning strategy during waves of innovation, he said. “In the history of technology, it has been difficult for dominant players to remain dominant,” he said.

