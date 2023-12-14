(Bloomberg) — Oil demand growth in India, the key Asian market, is set to slow next year as consumption growth slows after the pandemic, echoing a slowdown in China and presenting a new headwind for prices. Is.

Consumption will rise to 150,000 barrels per day in 2024, down from about 290,000 barrels per day in 2021 to 2023, according to Mukesh Sahdev, Rystad Energy head of oil trading. He said this decline would approach the pace seen from 2011 to 2019. Meanwhile, growth has halved to 100,000 barrels per day, according to a November report from the International Energy Agency.

Oil prices fell this quarter on persistent concerns that global supply is exceeding demand. The decline comes despite deep production cuts planned by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, with output expanding elsewhere, including in the United States. Also, crude oil demand growth is expected to remain slow next year, which will weigh on the outlook.

India is the third-largest consumer of crude, and an important market for producers in the Middle East as well as Russia, with Moscow increasing flows after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. India’s economy is growing rapidly – ​​the economy grew 7.6% in the third quarter – increasing demand for gasoline, diesel and other products. While total oil consumption remains at record levels, the rate of expansion will slow as the post-pandemic recovery passes.

There is a similar picture in China, the world’s largest crude oil importer. In 2024, the country will consume an additional 500,000 barrels per day, according to estimates from 12 industry consultants and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg this month. This is less than a third of the 2023 increase.

The more challenging outlook – coupled with doubts about OPEC+’s ability to carry out planned cuts – has put pressure on global benchmark Brent crude. After reaching near $98 a barrel in late September, prices are now on track for their third consecutive monthly decline. The futures were last at $74.74.

Consultancy FGE is also among those predicting a slow pace of Indian demand growth in the new year. Senior analyst Dylan Sim believes consumption will grow by 20,000 barrels per day less than in 2023.

