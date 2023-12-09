After booms and busts, an era of ‘greater maturity’ for art and blockchain? – Cryptosaurus

Not long ago, early adopters of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) were flying high. Celebrities including Tom Brady, Mark Cuban, Matt Damon, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, and Reese Witherspoon promoted Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies as alternative investments leading up to the collapse of FTX in late 2022. The largest cryptocurrency exchange not recommended by anyone in the world. In fact, it could be an old-fashioned Ponzi scheme.

With museums, artists, new-to-market groups like Yuga Labs (creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club) and Larva Labs (creators of Crypto Punk), as well as celebrities like Snoop Dogg, potentially investable NFTs in 2021 Buying started. And everyone from Lindsay Lohan to William Shatner created their own blockchain-based digital assets that can be purchased with crypto. The market for NFTs recorded on blockchain platforms and marketplaces reportedly grew to $41 billion in 2021, before falling slightly to $38.2 billion in 2022, before losing 95% of its estimated value earlier this year Was. The tales of woe also include several instances of hacking, in which buyers of NFTs lost these assets through “phishing” scams. As the market tightened, some platforms eliminated resale royalties for artists, one of the major selling points of blockchain marketplaces for creators.

Was it all a fad, like tulip mania, pet rocks and beanie babies? Some people caught up in the initial hype may have decided it was a temporary fad, but both NFTs and cryptocurrencies may be ready for a comeback.

“Over the past year, the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets have increased rapidly. “Bitcoin is up 100% so far this year,” says Rick Adelman, founder of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals, which helps financial advisors understand this new realm of investing. Digital art prices have attracted so much attention in the past. “It remains to be seen whether the prices of these NFTs will recover after a two-year decline,” he said. But he says there is a new level of interest in the commercial use of crypto by institutional investors and governments, plus there is also a concomitant interest in NFTs, which have higher commercial value, increasingly known as RWAs – the real world. Tokenization of assets – such as the ones Starbucks now distributes as rewards to members of its loyalty program, the NFTs that Breitling gives to buyers of its timepieces so owners can track their provenance, and the NFTs that are used by the West Virginia state automobile To record and distribute the title.

In the art world, the two largest auction houses, Christie’s and Sotheby’s, have made substantial investments to get involved in the NFT market. Sotheby’s has established two separate and sometimes overlapping platforms: Sotheby’s Metaverse, which launched in autumn 2021 and focuses on secondary market content, and Zen Art, which launched last summer and offers primary market content. Is. Does.

“The NFT market is very strong,” said Michael Bohana, Sotheby’s head of digital art. “This year, our gross sales will be $30 million, up 50% from 2022.” The new technology used as a medium for making art “attracts younger collectors”, he says, adding that most buyers are aged between 25 and 40, which is “far from the post-war standard and the contemporary buyer. Are very far away”. Ten years younger.”

In addition to the NFTs themselves, Bohanna has also found herself working in a new way, especially when assigning estimates for artworks that are new and have few if any comparables. To evaluate these pieces he has to “know the appetite of potential buyers, know what they are looking for and know what they will pay”.

Meanwhile, Christie’s 3.0, the auction house’s “fully on-chain NFT sales” platform, is expected to launch in September 2022, more than a year after selling Beeple. Every day: first 5000 days NFT for $69.3 million (with fees), which was probably the first time many in the art world had heard the name NFT or Beeple. Nicole Sales Giles, Christie’s Vice President and Director of Digital Art Sales, now refers to Beeple as “one of the blue chips” whose work can be offered at more traditional auctions of post-war and contemporary art. “The market has matured over the last few years,” she says, describing the market cycle of this period as “initial euphoria, softness and more maturity.” She says many pandemic-era NFT buyers “were more interested in gambling and flipping operations, whereas the people who are bidding now are true collectors”.

The NFT market has also been joined by museums such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Center Pompidou in Paris, and New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), which are acquiring these works for their permanent collections. “There is still an audience for NFTs,” says Caroline Taylor, founder of Valuation Bureau, a valuation service for businesses and private individuals that has a proprietary algorithm for valuing NFTs, whose market is “incredibly broad.” . Is”.

Bernadine Arcuel, chief executive of one company, said “there was definitely a temporary hype around NFTs after the pandemic from 2021 to 2022,” while “over-enthusiastic speculators” in crypto “hyped them up” during the same period. says broker Wieder. With offices in Berlin, London and Zurich that uses blockchain technology to verify art market transactions. Despite the hype, she says that “this speculation undermines the value of non-fungible technology and storing information on the blockchain ledger. We have also seen that cryptocurrencies have a wide variety of applications that are being integrated into our global financial system.

Wieder says government regulation can help, especially in the area of ​​”consumer rights.” Blockchain transactions are irreversible and so intermediaries are those we need to trust to protect consumers who decide to engage with these platforms.

FTX, Binance, Gemini and other crypto exchanges aim to provide trustworthy, liquid, convenient and secure ways to convert cryptocurrencies into fiat or government-backed currencies. Government regulation, rather than the volatility and corruption that dominates the crypto news cycle, has promoted confidence, usage, and growth. Edelman says investor confidence in crypto could result from better government regulation, noting that “existing laws and regulations do not adequately address this new technology.”

Not everyone agrees. Standing in the way of new regulation is Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, who has repeatedly told Congress that he believes existing laws are sufficient.

