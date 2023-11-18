After Boeing refused to pay, ransomware group leaked 45GB of data

Ransomware hackers warned aircraft industry giant Boeing that they would leak data if their price was not met – and on November 10, they did just that, publishing nearly 45 gigabytes of the company’s data online.

Lockbit, a hacking gang linked to Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack on October 27. “Sensitive data was taken out and is ready to be published if Boeing does not get in touch within the deadline!” The gang posted on their data leak site. As IT Brew reported, ransomware has been a big problem in 2023, and gangs are now able to deploy malware more quickly than ever before.

Boeing acknowledged the hack the same day. In a Nov. 2 email to Cybersecurity Dive, the company said it was “aware of a cyber incident impacting elements of our parts and distribution business,” but “this issue does not impact flight safety.”

After the deadline came and went, Lockbit followed through on its threat and posted a large amount of company information online. The leak included cloud computing company Citrix files, security controls, email backups, and more. Cybersecurity analyst Dominic Alvieri told The Register that the leak also included corporate emails.

“I haven’t looked at the entire data set but the Boeing emails and some others are useful to people with malicious intent,” Alvieri said.

MalwareHunter Team Leak reviewed and suggested it probably came from Avial, the parts distributor Boeing purchased in 2006. Due to Aviol’s 17 years of integration with Boeing systems, the MalwareHunter team opined that the severity of the breach may be worse than previously known.

“The question is how much of the network of companies merged in the last 17 years,” The team tweeted, “Because if not much more and Lockbit has indeed only mortgaged Avial’s network, the problem is not too bad, ‘just’ bad for Boeing.”

