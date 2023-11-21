After being surprised by Sam Altman’s firing, Satya Nadella vows changes to OpenAI governance: ‘Surprises are bad’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella indicated that the company will play a larger role in OpenAI’s governance going forward, but it is unclear whether Microsoft will insist on including its directors on the board of the startup in which it has invested $13 billion. Have done.

“Surprises are bad, and we just want to make sure things are done in a way that allows us to continue to have a good partnership,” Nadella said in an interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang on Monday.

Nadella was reportedly angry and surprised by the OpenAI board’s sudden decision to fire CEO Sam Altman on Friday. The firing sparked a chaotic series of events that included several high-level resignations in solidarity with Altman and Microsoft later appointing Altman to lead an in-house AI lab. It also exposed a major weakness in Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI, whose unusual corporate structure left the software giant without a board seat despite heavy investment.

Asked by Bloomberg’s Chang whether he would seek a board seat at OpenAI for himself or another Microsoft executive, Nadella responded that Microsoft would “certainly want some governance changes.”

“The idea that changes are made without information is not good and we will definitely ensure that some necessary changes are made,” he said.

Nadella claimed in the interview that he was not aware of Altman’s specific actions that led to his ouster, except that he cited a “breakdown in communication”, which OpenAI’s board had previously cited as justification for removing the CEO. Was referred to as.

OpenAI is structured differently than other startups, in that none of its six board members have a financial stake in the company – meaning that none of OpenAI’s biggest investors, including Microsoft, have board-level power. Not there. The board’s job is not to protect shareholders, but to develop responsible and safe AI. OpenAI’s charter reads, “Our primary fiduciary duty is to humanity.” Although the exact reasons for Altman’s dismissal are unclear, one theory is that the board felt Altman moved too quickly to monetize the technology at the expense of security. In that case, an expulsion may fall within the board’s duties.

The board, which is comparatively small and inexperienced, also did not find investor consensus in this decision, Luck informed of. The imbroglio was a major blow to shareholders, who have fought to reinstate Altman and are even considering legal action against the board of directors. While the board was not technically required to inform investors, the consequences of not doing so pitted the funders against the board. And biting the hand that feeds you is generally not good for the hungry.

Nadella suggested he would be open to returning to Altman’s OpenAI. While Nadella had previously announced that Altman was joining Microsoft, he demurred when asked in a Bloomberg interview whether Altman is currently technically a Microsoft employee.

“We really want to partner with OpenAI, and we want to partner with SAM,” Nadella said. “No matter where Sam is, he’s working with Microsoft. The situation was the same on Friday, the situation is the same today and I am confident that the situation will be the same tomorrow also.

