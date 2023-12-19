After Anne Arundel housing bill fails, Pittman promises counter-campaign finance bill

12/18/2023 10:04 PM ESTCounty Executive Stuart Pittman, the Anne Arundel Health Department and the Anne Arundel County Public Library announced a pilot program to help reduce gun-related incidents and deaths through April 13, 2023. (Caitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

County Executive Stuart Pittman called the bill’s failure a “slap in the face” and vowed to pursue campaign financing limits on developers.

The Anne Arundel County Council, by a slim 4-3 margin, on Monday rejected a bill designed to add more low-cost housing units to the county’s supply.

The deciding vote ultimately went to County Councilwoman Alison Pickard, a Democrat who considers housing a key issue. After weeks of debate and hours of testimony about the bill, Pickard said she voted her conscience and joined the council’s Republican minority in rejecting the bill.

“I’m looking for outcomes that will give us the greatest impact and the most housing opportunities for our families,” Pickard said during Monday night’s County Council meeting. “I’m disappointed that this is where we are with this bill.”

Led by the administration of County Executive Stuart Pittman, the so-called Essential Worker Housing Access Act closely mirrors a similar ordinance passed in the Baltimore City Council earlier this month. Known as inclusionary housing, the mandate would have forced all new developments over a certain size to reserve a portion of the units for families with incomes less than the Baltimore-area median income, which is less than the average for one person. That’s about $82,875 for a single family and $118,313 for a family of four. , according to the county’s sliding scale. In exchange, Anne Arundel County would have waived the one-time “impact” fee and halved the cost of water and sewer connections. It also would have allowed developers to build more units than the current zoning code allows.

But Pickard, who has raised questions about the bill since it was introduced earlier this fall, said he fears the legislation won’t have much of an impact given the county’s low building rates. On Monday, he also noted that some jurisdictions, including Baltimore, have provided tax incentives to developers, a move Anne Arundel did not take. She said she would support a county-wide affordable housing and land use analysis that would review ways to encourage more development in the county.

In a statement after the vote, Pittman called the bill’s failure a “slap in the face” to the county’s workforce, who can no longer afford to live where they work and an “unnecessary step backwards.” He noted the bill’s widespread support among labor organizations, civil rights groups, churches and community groups, and affordable housing advocates, who supported the measure amid a “housing crisis” in Maryland—including a shortage of units. Particularly very low numbers are being observed. Low income families.

Pittman, a second-term Democrat who received the Maryland Affordable Housing Coalition’s leadership award this year, also promised to step up the council’s support for a ban on campaign finance donations from developers with pending applications — an authority he vetoed in 2019. It was passed by the state legislature in 2017 but has not yet been brought to the Council for consideration. He cited the influence of the developers rather than Picard’s resistance as the driver behind the bill’s failure.

“The aggressive campaign by real estate developers to kill this inclusionary housing bill was short-sighted in my view, but, unfortunately, very effective. His generous campaign contributions and well-targeted lobbying are as effective today as they were when he was 20. Years earlier, Pittman said in the statement, referring to a similar 2004 effort to pass an inclusionary housing bill that failed despite enough votes to pass. In that instance, a key member of the Council left the House early and could not discuss it, effectively killing the bill.

Housing policy experts say inclusionary housing mandates could help expose generations of racist practices that segregate neighborhoods. He says integrating communities also has social and economic benefits for residents of all incomes and can give more people better access to transit, food, health care and schools. It is one of several tools being heavily debated in Maryland ahead of the 2024 legislative session, which is expected to consider a number of housing-related proposals in response to the state’s affordability and supply challenges.

In the case of Baltimore, two bills went before the City Council, including a tax credit incentive bill that offsets the cost of more affordable units. Despite objections from the city Finance Department and senior members of his administration, the bill package ultimately received the support of Mayor Brandon Scott, who is seeking a second term in 2024.

Pittman, who has supported several other housing proposals during his tenure, said he would seek alternative measures that would encourage more affordable housing within the county’s boundaries. “This is what our businesses need for their employees,” he said, “and it’s the right thing to do.”

This article may be updated.

