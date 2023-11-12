After all we didn’t really want a satellite phone, did we?

Snapdragon Satellite Press Slide.

Remember when we were told we were getting satellite-connected phones from every phone maker? We’re not – The deal between Iridium and Qualcomm, which was supposed to power satellite connectivity, fell apart.

I don’t know if it’s good or bad, and I hope no one loses their job because of it, but I know it is Perhaps Our own fault. Somewhere along the way, someone realized that people don’t really want to pay for it.

This does not mean You I didn’t want to pay for it, that’s all We Didn’t want to pay for it. Collectively we – as consumers – and our level of interest in new announcements and potential innovations have a lot of control over what the next new model of phone can do.

This is a great example. Apple announces that the iPhone can now use satellite for emergencies and then tells us stories of how people got stuck in bad situations and survived because of satellites. Companies like Qualcomm rush to tell us about their plans to offer something similar, and then companies like Samsung and the rest rush to tell us how they are working on it. After a year it stagnates and dies.

Motorola Defy Satellite Link.

The partnership that would have brought Snapdragon Satellite was not dissolved because Qualcomm wants us to go through an emergency situation and have no way to call for help. What probably happened is that some smart person had the notion that when it comes to hardware pricing people aren’t willing to pay extra for it and certainly wouldn’t bother paying a monthly subscription rate.

This does not mean that the idea of ​​satellite com has died. Google is probably still working on deeper integration into Android, T-Mobile and Starlink are still pushing ahead, and you can buy a weird little puck thing from Motorola if you need it right now.

What I find most interesting about these types of announcements is how much the consumer and their purchasing habits control the innovation. I thought it came up when someone looked at how much people were willing to pay for a satellite connection on their iPhone or through T-Mobile and then compared it to a lot of data about other consumers. Take one and cross the T, and the result will be no money made. Companies can continue to improve the display and camera because they think that’s what we want most when we’re thinking of buying a new phone.

google glass

My guess is just as well, because no company will admit that they rushed to announce something, then research showed it wasn’t going to be profitable. Although we know that this happens very often. At least in this case, there were no beta-testing products for early adopters to purchase, so they could be stuck with unsupported technology. Remember Google Glass or Nexus Q? Yes…

I’m not bitter because never in a million years was I going to pay for satellite service. I also know that if I Did If you want to have a 21st century satellite phone, we’ll eventually see them under a different name or from a different company, especially once someone figures out how to make everything less expensive.

In the meantime, we can wait for 5G to fulfill all the promises we heard about when it was a new idea.

