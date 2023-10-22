After a strong third quarter, US economic growth is likely to slow. This is a good sign for rate cuts next year. , cnn business

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a customer? you can sign up right here, You can listen to the audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

The Commerce Department is set to report third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday. It is the broadest measure of economic output, and will likely show that the U.S. economy expanded at a surprisingly rapid pace from July to September, despite higher interest rates, lower pandemic savings and higher inflation.

It is expected that the economy will continue to grow, albeit at a slow pace, by the end of the year. Some investors say that there may be a stock rally at the end of the year.

Expectations that the economy will not strengthen further could put the Federal Reserve on track to cut rates sometime in 2024, as red-hot demand could keep some upward pressure on prices relative to supply. But whether the Fed starts cutting rates at the beginning of the year ultimately depends on the trajectory of inflation.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said the central bank needs to see “below trend growth” to ensure inflation is on track to slow to the Fed’s inflation target of 2%.

“The U.S. economy continued to show remarkable resilience over the summer, with surprisingly strong job growth and unprecedented consumer spending, leading to (third-quarter) real GDP growth exceeding 5% annually,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon. Went.” , wrote in an analyst note.

“While these signs of economic strength will encourage speculation that the economy is accelerating again, we do not expect such strong momentum to last.”

The Fed cuts interest rates whenever unemployment rises sharply or inflation remains consistently below 2%. If inflation is already under control the central bank has no incentive to restrict the economy through higher interest rates.

Deco expects rate cuts to begin by the middle of next year.

The Fed’s main strategy to defeat inflation is to slow demand through rate increases, as higher interest rates make it more expensive to borrow money to buy cars and homes, prompting consumers to curb their spending. is done. The US central bank has raised interest rates 11 times from March 2022 to their highest level in 22 years.

Still, the economy appears to be moving ahead in the third quarter.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of economic output, expanded a healthy 0.4% in August, after a 0.7% gain in July. Retail sales, a component of broader spending data, rose for the sixth consecutive month in September. Meanwhile, industrial production rose to its highest level in nearly five years in September.

And employers have added about 260,000 jobs per month this year, bringing the total to more than 2 million since January. A strong job market leads to equally strong spending.

But of course, Americans still face many economic hurdles. In addition to tougher lending standards, the resumption of student-loan repayments and excess savings accumulated by many Americans during the pandemic, rising Treasury yields are expected to cool the economy.

The U.S. economy is also struggling with two foreign wars, trillions in federal debt, a frozen housing market and record-low oil inventories, just as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East threaten to send oil prices soaring.

Although uncertainty remains high, some economists maintain an optimistic view on the economy’s resilience.

“A rise in bond yields and a delay in credit tightening, including the impact of repricing corporate debt issued earlier during the pandemic at much higher rates, could have an adverse impact in 2024,” KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk wrote in an article. It is expected to fall.” Post to X, formerly Twitter.

“This could lead to a recession without the economy completely derailing,” he said.

From ESG investing (BlackRock) and gay rights (Disney) to Donald Trump after the Capitol riots (mainstream corporate America), companies regularly take a stance on cultural issues.

Sometimes their stance helps their bottom line, as was the case with Nike when the company supported Colin Kaepernick’s right to kneel during the national anthem in protest of the poor treatment of Black Americans by police. Sometimes, it’s the opposite — think of Bud Light’s support of transgender rights, my colleague Elliot Gottkin reports.

According to some management experts and others in the corporate community, most companies had been avoiding involvement in the long-running Israeli–Palestinian conflict, but when the barbaric scale of Hamas attacks on Israel became clear on October 7, Staying was no longer an option.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale School of Management professor who focuses on corporate leadership, among other issues, said, “Saying nothing reflects cowardice.” “If they sit quietly on the sidelines they will have a hard time celebrating their corporate character and what they stand for.”

With this in mind, many companies have rallied in support of Israel. Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella said he was “appalled by the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel.” His counterpart at Alphabet (GOOG) Sundar Pichai was “very saddened”. Disney (DIS) donated $2 million in humanitarian relief to Israel, and banks have also contributed millions.

Nearly 80 household-name companies in the United States have condemned Hamas attacks, according to a list compiled by Sonnenfeld.

However, many organizations have taken a more cautious stance, particularly those outside the United States. In the United Kingdom, London-based football club Tottenham Hotspur, known for its large number of Jewish supporters, faced criticism for saying only that the club was “shocked and saddened by the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza. ”

monday: Earnings from Whirlpool.

Tuesday: Earnings from Coca-Cola, Verizon, General Electric, Barclays, 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Kimberly-Clark, General Motors, Halliburton, Spotify, Quest Diagnostics, Microsoft, Alphabet, Visa and Snap.

Wednesday: Earnings from T-Mobile, Boeing, General Dynamics, Moody’s, Hess, Old Dominion, Hilton, Meta and IBM. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell delivers remarks. The US Commerce Department reports new home sales in September.

Thursday: Earnings from Mastercard, Merck, Comcast, UPS, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Northrop Grumman, Valero, The Hershey Company, Amazon, Intel, Chipotle, Ford, and Capital One. The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision. The US Commerce Department reports third quarter gross domestic product along with September data on new durable goods orders. The U.S. Department of Labor reports the number of new applications for jobless benefits in the week ending October 21. The National Association of Realtors reports home sales in September based on contract signings.

Friday: Earnings from Exxon Mobil, Chevron, AbbVie, Colgate-Palmolive, Phillips 66, and T. Rowe Price. The US Commerce Department releases September data on household income, spending and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. The University of Michigan releases its final readings of consumer sentiment in October.

