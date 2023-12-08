Image Source: Getty Images

When I look for stocks to buy, I want companies with good long-term profit records. And I like them best when they’re out of favorites and good value.

I’m wondering what Berkley Group Holdings (LSE:BKG) might fit the bill. I like its H1 figures released on December 8th.

The market doesn’t seem to share my enthusiasm, and as I write, the share price is down a few percent. However, it is up 25% so far in 2023.

strong performance

The home builder said, “Strong performance, profit guidance raised and shareholder returns maintained.,

That’s fine, but what do the statistics really say? In the six months to October 31, we saw an increase in profit before tax compared to the previous year. An increase of 4.6%, which surprised me considering the pressure the property market is facing at the moment.

Earnings per share declined 1%, which is really neither here nor there.

The firm’s operating margin, a key measure, was steady at 19.5%.

all about cash

For me, right now, it’s all about cash and liquidity. I consider this extremely important for a company whose business faces uncertainty.

For example, this is true for banks. And despite the economic pressures, their liquidity is still about as strong as I remember seeing it.

And coming back to the building construction business, I don’t really see a problem with the Berkeley Group. Net cash increased to £422m and total liquidity to £1.6bn.

The company bought back £64.5m of shares in the period. This is £110.5 million less than last year, but I still think it is very positive.

And dividend payments almost tripled in the half to £63.1m.

How is the outlook?

Berkeley has raised its guidance by a year, and now expects pre-tax profits of at least £1.5 billion over the three years to 2026. Previous guidance was £1.05 billion over two years.

The board also says it is on track to achieve £283 million in new shareholder returns by 30 September 2024.

This all sounds good long term, but I can’t ignore the risks.

First, we’re hearing about the mortgage market easing. But I cannot ignore the fear that we have not yet seen the full impact of the interest rate increases of the last two years. The economic gap could be quite long.

Evaluation

My second consideration is how much of the future potential is already factored into the stock valuation.

A year ago, before Berkeley’s shares climbed back up, I gave the stock a near buy rating without hesitation.

But today, we’re looking at an estimated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.5, with earnings expected to remain stable for the next three years. I think it might be close to being fully valued.

Any kind of fluctuation, and I could see the share price falling again.

Still, this is in the short term. It’s still on my list of candidates for my next purchase.

The post The Motley Fool UK is one of my top FTSE 100 stocks to buy in 2024 after a strong first half.

read more

Alan Oscroft has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com