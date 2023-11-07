After a long journey, Ardelix gets FDA OK for kidney disease drug

Dive Brief:

Ardelix has won Food and Drug Administration approval for a new kind of kidney disease drug, and announced Tuesday that the agency has approved Xphoza after a years-long regulatory journey.

The FDA has approved Xphoza to lower blood phosphorus levels in adults with chronic kidney disease who are on dialysis and do not respond well to medications designed to block phosphorus absorption.

Ardelix, which has been developing the therapy for more than a decade, expects to make Xphozah available in November and is hiring new sales staff to support the drug’s launch in the US. And for that use it is sold as Ibrella.

Dive Insights:

Typically, FDA rejection is the end of the regulatory road for an experimental drug. With Xphozah’s approval on Tuesday, Ardelyx is the rare company to clear such a hurdle, nearly two years after receiving a full response letter from the agency in July 2021.

“It’s been a long, sometimes difficult road to today,” Ardelix chief development officer David Rosenbaum, who worked on Xforza for the past 13 years, said on a call with investors Wednesday morning.

A key moment on that path was an FDA advisory committee meeting last November, when a panel of experts supported approval of the drug for kidney disease patients. At the time, analysts noted that it was rare for the FDA to call such a meeting after a rejection, and rarer still for advisers to disagree with the FDA’s original decision.

Xphozah joins several existing treatments for hyperphosphatemia, a common occurrence in people with kidney disease. Increased levels of phosphorus can remove calcium from the body, leading to low calcium levels and other problems.

However, current medications work in the same way, blocking phosphorus absorption by binding to the mineral in the intestine. Xphozah works in a different way by blocking absorption. Importantly, it is taken as a single tablet twice daily, compared to the more frequent dosing of larger tablets required for existing phosphate binders.

Under the FDA’s labeling, Xphozah can be used only in people who do not respond well to phosphate binders, or who cannot take any dose of phosphate binder therapy.

The approval was based on a trio of late-stage studies testing Xphoza in more than 1,000 patients as a standalone treatment and in combination with phosphate binders. The results showed that Xphozah could reduce serum phosphorus levels, although it may also cause diarrhea as a common side effect.

Ardelix did not disclose the price it will charge for Xphoza, indicating it will do so during an upcoming earnings call. Analysts expect pricing to be similar to branded phosphate binders, which have list prices around $1,500 per month.

To support the launch, Ardelix has secured additional debt financing from SLR Capital Partners, giving it access to an initial $50 million and potentially another $50 million at a later date.

Ardelix shares rose nearly 15% in Wednesday morning trading on news of the approval. The company had about $128 million in cash and short-term investments at the end of June, and is expected to record about $75 million in revenue from the sale of Ibrella this year.

Source