After a 36% loss over the past year, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Great week for institutional investors

key insights

The significantly high institutional ownership implies that Harley-Davidson’s share price is sensitive to their business actions.

52% of the business is with the top 9 shareholders

By using data from proprietary research as well as analyst forecasts, one can better assess a company’s future performance

Harley-Davidson, Inc. A look at the shareholders of Hog Inc. (NYSE:HOG) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the largest share is institutions with 74% ownership. In other words, the group will gain the most (or lose the most) from its investment in the company.

After a year of 36% losses, last week’s 13% gain will be welcomed by institutional investors, a potential sign that returns may be starting to rise.

Let’s take a deeper look at each type of Harley-Davidson owner, starting with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for Harley-Davidson

division of ownership

What does institutional ownership tell us about Harley-Davidson?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. Therefore they generally consider buying larger companies that are included in the respective benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair stake in Harley-Davidson. This means that the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But like any other person, they can also be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there is always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell the stock quickly. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Harley-Davidson’s historical earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own more than 50% of the company, so together they can potentially strongly influence the board’s decisions. Our data shows that hedge funds own 8.5% of Harley-Davidson. This catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near-term value for shareholders. Vanguard Group, Inc. Currently the largest shareholder with 9.5% shares. The second and third largest shareholders are H Partners Management, LLC and BlackRock, Inc. In whose name the shares in equal quantity are 8.5%.

Upon further inspection, we found that more than half of the company’s shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of large shareholders are balanced to some extent by those of smaller shareholders.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it’s also worth taking a look at what they’re forecasting.

Internal ownership of Harley-Davidson

The definition of an insider may vary slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management must answer to the board and the board must represent the interests of shareholders. In particular, sometimes top level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive as it may indicate that the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information shows that Harley-Davidson, Inc. Insiders own less than 1% of the company. This is a very large company, so it would be possible for board members to have a meaningful interest in the company, without having a proportionate interest. In this case, he owns approximately US$24m worth of shares (at current prices). It’s good to see that board members own shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

common public ownership

The general public, usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Harley-Davidson. Although this group can’t necessarily make decisions, it can certainly have a real impact on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

Although it is worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about 3 warning signs We’ve seen that with Harley-Davidson (2 of which shouldn’t be ignored).

If you’re like me, you want to wonder whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check out this free report that shows analysts’ future forecasts.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source