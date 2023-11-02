After 9% top-line growth in Q2, will Restaurant Brands stock deliver another strong quarter?

Williamsport, Pennsylvania, United States – 2022/11/21: A sign with the Burger King logo is seen , [+] Williamsport. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock (NYSE: QSR) is one of the world’s largest fast-food restaurant chains and is a combination of Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes and, since late 2021, Firehouse Subs. The company is scheduled to report its fiscal third quarter results on Friday, November 3. We expect QSR’s stock to trade higher after its Q3 results slightly exceeded expectations for both revenue and earnings. In Q2, the company’s net restaurant growth during the quarter was 4.1%, with the Popeyes brand seeing the largest increase in units on a percentage basis. A QSR’s revenue stream is directly affected by the system sales generated across its brands, which can be increased by increasing restaurant sales or adding as many restaurants as possible. Additionally, Tim Hortons, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs have much less penetration in international markets than McDonald’s or Burger King. That means more space to open new restaurants and a longer path to revenue growth.

QSR stock has seen little change, rising slightly from the $60 level in early January 2021 to around current levels, versus a similar change for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. Overall, QSR stock’s performance in relation to the index has been quite volatile. Returns for the stock were -1% in 2021, 7% in 2022, and 4% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 9% in 2023 – which suggests that QSR Underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants of the consumer staples sector including WMT, PG, and COST, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could QSR face a similar situation as in 2021 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

Our forecast indicates a valuation of Restaurant Brands at $75 per share, approximately 12% above the current market price. View our interactive dashboard analysis Restaurant Brand Earnings Preview: What to expect in the third quarter of the financial year? for more information.

(1) Revenue is expected to be slightly above consensus estimates

Trefis estimates QSR’s Q3 2023 revenue will be approximately $1.9 billion, slightly above consensus estimates. QSR’s Q2 revenue increased 9% year-over-year (y-o-y) to $1.8 billion, driven by strong growth in same-store sales from all of its segments. The company’s consolidated comparable sales grew nearly 10% in Q2, led by 11% growth at Tim Hortons Canada, 10% growth at Burger King, 6% growth at Popeyes and 2% growth at Firehouse Subs. It should be noted that only locations that have been open for at least 13 months are included in its same-store sales metrics. For full year 2023, we expect QSR revenues to grow 8% to $7.1 billion.

(2) EPS is also likely to modestly beat consensus estimates

QSR’s Q3 2023 earnings per share are expected to come in at 88 cents per Trefis analysis, slightly above the consensus estimate. In Q2, the company’s net income rose to $351 million from $346 million a year earlier, leading to EPS growth of 4% year-over-year to $0.85. Additionally, its adjusted EBITDA rose 10.3% to $665 million – with growth seen in all four segments.

(3) The stock price estimate is higher than the current market price

going by us QSR valuationWith FY2023 EPS estimates of around $3.26 and a P/E multiple of 23.1x, this translates to a price of $75, which is 12% above the current market price.

It’s helpful to see how its counterparts fare. QSR Peers shows how Restaurant Brands’ stock compares to peers on the metrics that matter. You’ll find other useful comparisons for companies in different industries on Peer Comparisons.

