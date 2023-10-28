After 170% surge, is Maker (MKR)'s dream rally over?

After rallying more than 170% from the June 2023 low, there are signs that Maker (MKR) bulls are losing momentum, given the price action and decisions by various whales acting through an arbitrageur. At spot rates, MKR is inching closer to 2023 highs, but is down 16% from October highs.

Maker (MKR) is selling off: is the bull run over?

MKR is dumping at an unexpectedly rapid pace, reversing gains made as early as Q4 2023, which is a concern. According to The Data Nerd, Falcon Sent 5,690 MKR is valued at $8.52 million, giving it an average price of $1,497 on multiple exchanges, primarily OKEx and Binance.

Typically, whenever crypto whales start sending tokens to centralized ramps, as is currently the case, it can be interpreted as bearish. Whales moving their coins to exchanges may indicate that they are planning to liquidate their positions and exit. Subsequently, this may hurt sentiment, forcing one to dump the token.

However, timeliness of transfer also matters. In some instances, tokens may be moved to exchanges and deemed bullish. This is because, depending on the situation, whales may transfer them to other traders to provide liquidity.

This may be the case with the Falcon X. The platform provides access to liquidity and execution services to institutional investors. Notably, Falcon X has been used in the past by other crypto exchanges and liquidity providers to provide other services. Since it acts on behalf of institutions and whales, it cannot be detected which of its clients is selling MKR.

As of October 27, data from Data Nerd shows that the platform holds 10,150 MKR worth $14.17 million at the spot rate. After the transfer, the tracker also shows that MKR is down 4%.

“Endgame” takes MKR to new heights, is a comeback coming?

At present MKR remains under pressure. As mentioned earlier, the token, although in an uptrend, is up 170% in four months, down 15% from its October peak. Additionally, there is a double top, a technical structure that may indicate a local top.

This pattern will only be invalid if there is a sharp extension above $1,650. Conversely, a loss below $1,350 could trigger a selloff due to high participation levels.

In May 2023, MakerDAO, the issuer of MKR, the governance token underlying the lending and borrowing protocol, announced the launch of the “end game.” In it, the protocol plans to deploy on its independent blockchain, introduce new features, and launch two tokens.

Additionally, Maker has introduced a smart burn mechanism that involves purchasing MKR tokens from the open market and burning them without the need to close any collateralized debt positions (CDPs).

