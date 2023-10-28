After 14% top-line growth in the second quarter, will McDonald’s stock deliver another strong quarter?

Edmonton, Canada – October 26, 2023: McDonald’s logo outside a McDonald’s fast food restaurant , [+] Edmonton, October 26, 2023 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Artur Vidak/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

mcdonalds stock (NYSE:MCD), a restaurant chain consisting of more than 40,000 mostly franchised stores, is scheduled to report its fiscal third quarter results on Monday, October 30. We expect MCD stock to trade with revenues and earnings slightly above expectations. Q3 Result. The weakening of all major currencies against the US dollar has been a major headwind for McDonald’s since last year. However, menu price increases have been able to overcome this significant headwind in the first half of 2023. It will be interesting to see if customers begin to cut back on their orders in response to the price increase in the upcoming Q3 report. That said, McDonald’s has been able to weather the current economic storm by strengthening its customer loyalty program, MyMcDonald’s Rewards, since its relaunch in 2021. Its top six rewards programs include approximately 52 million 90-day active members. Market till 30th June. During the pandemic, the company accumulated cash reserves to prepare for the recession, increasing cash holdings from $898 million in 2019 to $4.7 billion in cash by 2021. The company invested most of that cash in drive-thru and delivery services and still has plenty of cash, amounting to $1.6 billion as of June 2023.

MCD stock is up 20% from $215 at the start of January 2021 to about $255 now, compared to a roughly 10% rise for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. However, the rise in MCD stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 25% in 2021, -2% in 2022, and -3% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 8% in 2023 – indicating that MCD underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants in the consumer discretionary sector including AMZN, TSLA and TM, and even to megacap stars GOOG, MSFT and AAPL. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could MCD face a similar situation in 2021 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge?

Our forecast indicates a valuation of McDonald’s at $297 per share, which is approximately 15% above the current market price. View our interactive dashboard analysis McDonald’s earnings preview: What to expect in the third quarter of the financial year? for more information.

MCD’s income estimates for FY2023Q3 trefis

(1) Revenue is expected to be slightly above consensus estimates

Trefis estimates McDonald’s third-quarter 2023 revenue will be about $6.35 billion, slightly above the consensus estimate. In the second quarter of 2023, the company’s revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $6.5 billion. It should be noted that its Q2 comparable sales grew nearly 12% globally, with double-digit growth in each segment – ​​thanks to price increases, marketing promotions and positive guest counts. US comparable sales were up 10.3% vs. +9.1% above consensus. Successful menu and marketing campaigns and continued digital and delivery growth contributed to strong comparable sales results. Looking ahead, McDonald’s expects to add approximately 1,500 net restaurants during the year. The restaurant operator guided for full-year operating margins of approximately 45%. we anticipate McDonald’s revenue $25.4 billion for fiscal year 2023, up 10% annually.

(2) EPS is likely to modestly beat consensus estimates

McDonald’s is expected to report third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $2.86, per Trefis analysis, slightly above the consensus estimate. In Q2, MCD’s consolidated operating income increased by 81% year-on-year. These results included $18 million of pre-tax restructuring charges related to the company’s internal effort to modernize work practices (accelerate the organization). The company’s net income was $2.3 billion, or $3.15 per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

(3) The stock price estimate is higher than the current market price

going by us McDonald’s evaluationFY2023 EPS estimates of around $11.58 and a P/E multiple of 25.7x translate into a price of $297, which is around 15% above the current market price.

