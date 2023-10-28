By Eli Levin, Anurag Rao, Adolfo Aranz and Dia Bankova

(Reuters) – As Walt Disney turns 100, investors worry its age is beginning to show. The share price fell to its lowest level in nearly nine years as the company faltered in the streaming age.

But keeping up with the times is not a new challenge for Disney, but it has been a point of existence throughout the company’s history.

A century ago, when “Disney” was not a $150 billion-plus global company but a single man, emerging sound and color technologies shook up the silent film industry.

But Walt Disney had a strong motivation for adopting these new devices – to attract audiences.

Chris Pallant, professor of animation and screen studies at Canterbury Christ Church University in the United Kingdom, said, “He wanted his animation to be believable, he wanted it to go beyond what we typically think of as animation.”

In 1923, Disney Studios opened in Hollywood—which was geographically and ideologically far away from the animation powerhouse in New York. Disney envisioned a future in which animated features would receive the same respect as live-action films shot on the road.

He was obsessed with quality and invested in creating cartoons that would appeal to his audiences. He wrote that observing the real world is important and that animation should have “a foundation of fact, so that it has more honesty.”

The studio formalized the 12 Principles of Animation, which transformed static sketches into lifelike characters on screen. Experienced animators taught the principles to each new artist joining the studio to ensure continuity.

Animation Leader

Walt Disney entered the animation world as a young businessman well-positioned to capitalize on existing technologies and adopt new tools. He and his studio used sound, color, and 3D camera technology with an organized and scalable approach that was not necessarily cost-effective but produced high quality animations.

It seemed that every time Disney’s projects were financially successful, he used that money to double his aspirations for the next film. “In a way,” Pallant said, “Disney is saved by its ambition.”

The Disney studio managed to lead the Western animation industry for decades through its innovations and dedication to captivating stories. But its reign would not last as a new technology arrived and Disney was late to welcome it.

By the turn of the century, Pixar’s advances in computer-generated animation had overtaken Disney’s traditional hand-drawn style, namely with the first entirely computer-generated animation “Toy Story”. But Disney didn’t need to innovate to get out of its problems this time. It may rely on a new tool: money. Merchandise, theme parks and cable TV filled the company’s pockets for decades. Disney purchased Pixar in 2006 for $7.4 billion, and with it, so did Pixar’s ability to enthrall audiences with pixels.

As a hand-crafted studio, Disney’s final recognition of computer animation is an important moment, said Pallant, who is also president of the Society for Animation Studies. “I think it’s an echo of an earlier life,” Palant said. “They were not afraid to move with the times. It shows your desire to re-establish yourself as a 75 or 80 year old company.

Now 100 years old, streaming presents another challenge. Disney’s early bets in the new technology produced quality films that set the studio apart from its competitors. Later, the adoption of computers preserved the studio as a major player in animation. Now, shareholders are watching closely to see what Disney does as it moves into its next century.

