Spot Bitcoin ETFs currently hold a combined 3.5% of all Bitcoins held.

Bitcoin ETFs were launched last month and include the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF.

MicroStrategy’s CEO said the launch of the Bitcoin ETF represents “10 years of pent-up demand.”

The Spot Bitcoin ETFs hold a combined 692,939 Bitcoins, which is 3.5% of all Bitcoins currently in existence.

The launch of the Spot Bitcoin ETF last month opened the door for Main Street investors to easily buy Bitcoin through their existing brokerage accounts.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust has seen the most inflows, with assets reaching $4.39 billion as of Monday, while the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin ETF is in second place, attracting $3.67 billion in assets.

“I think a lot of this is indicative of the popularity of Bitcoin as an asset class,” Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy, told CNBC on Monday. “There’s been pent-up demand for 10 years. People have been waiting for these ETFs, and finally mainstream investors are able to access Bitcoin and I think that’s what’s driving capital growth in the asset class.”

Overall, the 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs approved by the SEC last month have attracted more than $10 billion in assets so far, excluding the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust converted to an ETF last month with approximately $28 billion in assets. Since then it has seen outflows of about $5 billion.

Saylor said Bitcoin ETFs are important because they give investors easy access to a risky asset that has a history of exhibiting low correlation with other asset classes.

“It is unrelated to traditional risk assets because it does not come with any country, currency, company, quarterly results, product cycle, competitor, weather effects, war risk, employee base or supply chain risk. Creates a natural addition to a responsible investor’s portfolio,” Saylor said.

The solid demand for Bitcoin ETFs should create a favorable supply and demand environment for Bitcoin holders, according to Saylor, who acknowledged that the Bitcoin halving will occur later this year, which will reduce Bitcoin rewards for miners.

“Now people are starting to realize that there is 10 times more demand for Bitcoin coming through these ETFs because the supply is coming from natural sellers who are miners,” Saylor said.

If Saylor’s view proves correct, MicroStrategy will benefit, as the company holds 190,000 bitcoins worth approximately $9.4 billion.

There are currently 19.63 million Bitcoins in existence, and the last of the 21 million tokens will not be mined until 2140.

