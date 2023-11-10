5. Ethiopia

Ethiopia is the birthplace of coffee, one of the world’s most important cash crops, and is one of the world’s largest coffee producers despite its small size.

According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), coffee is Ethiopia’s largest export, accounting for more than a quarter of its export value (its next largest export is gold). Coffee is also important culturally: the traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony is an hour-long friendship ritual.

4. Algeria

Algeria’s status as Africa’s fourth largest economy is due to its hydrocarbon resources. Located in North Africa, Algeria extends from the Mediterranean Sea to the Sahara Desert. According to ITA, oil and natural gas account for more than 95% of Algeria’s export revenues.

3. South Africa

South Africa is the continent’s third-richest country in terms of GDP, but according to the ITA, it should be number one: “South Africa is the most advanced, diverse and productive economy in Africa,” it claims.

Sixty-nine percent of South Africa’s economy is tertiary, which is another term for post-industrial economic activities such as trade, transportation and services. (Primary economic activities include agriculture and mining while secondary economic activities include manufacturing.)

In 2010, South Africa became the first African country to host the FIFA World Cup, a huge international vote of confidence for the country.

2. Nigeria

Nigeria is one of the most populous countries in the world, so while its total GDP is high, per capita GDP is low. Additionally, according to the World Bank, Nigerians face persistent insecurity – kidnappings in the Northwest, terrorist insurgency in the Northeast, and separatist conflict in the Southeast.

As the World Bank states, “Despite having the largest economy and population in Africa, Nigeria offers limited opportunities to most of its citizens.”

According to ITA, Nigeria is rich in natural resources, including oil (5.6 percent of GDP), minerals and gems, but the largest contributor to the country’s GDP is the services sector (52 percent of GDP).

1. Egypt

Egypt is famous internationally for its ancient pyramids filled with treasures, but it also has the highest GDP in Africa. According to Britannica, Egypt’s largest export is petroleum, but its economy is diverse.

Farming is also important to the Egyptian economy. According to the ITA, the agriculture industry accounts for 28 percent of jobs and 11.3 percent of GDP – not surprising, since the plow is an ancient Egyptian invention.

Source: money.howstuffworks.com