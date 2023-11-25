Africa’s Business Heroes Awards competition announces 2023 winners and celebrates five years of entrepreneurial excellence. The top three winners were selected through multiple stages of interviews and assessment from among 27,267 applications spanning all 54 African countries.

Entrepreneurs from Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt were in the top three after the final pitching session in the grand finale; ABH (www.AfricaBusinessHeroes.org) grant recipients contribute to the creation of more than 123,000 direct and indirect jobs through their entrepreneurial efforts.

Nigeria’s Dr. Ikpeme Neto has been named in The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Awards competition, a philanthropic initiative sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy; Thomas Njeru of Kenya and Ayman Bazaar of Egypt were the first, second and third prize winners of this year’s competition respectively. The announcement came during the AR-enabled grand finale held in Kigali, Rwanda, which also enthralled the global audience through live broadcast.

Africa’s top three business heroes for 2023 are:

1st – Winning US$300,000 – Dr. Ikpeme Neto, CEO and Founder, WellaHealth Technologies ((Nigeria)

2nd – Winning US$250,000 – Mr. Thomas Njeru, CEO and Co-Founder, Pula Advisors Limited ((Kenya)

3rd – Winning US$150,000 – Mr. Ayman Bazaar, CEO and Co-Founder, Sprints (www.Sprints.ai) (Egypt)

The top three winners were selected through multiple rounds of interviews and evaluation from among 27,267 applications spanning all 54 African countries. They have demonstrated extraordinary talent and tenacity, making a tremendous impact on their communities and beyond.

In addition to the three final winners, the top 10 contestants will each receive US$100,000 in prize money from ABH. An additional US$10,000 will also be allocated to each of the top 10 finalists for post-competition training programs.

“I am extremely honored to be named as this year’s Africa’s Business Heroes winner. This award energizes my commitment to driving positive change through innovation. I look forward to working with ABH to empower entrepreneurs like me. I express my heartfelt gratitude to WellHealth Technologies, and I am dedicated to shaping a brighter future for our continent through entrepreneurship. I am excited for the recognition of WellHealth Technologies’ work, and the impact it will have in healthcare across Africa. I am grateful to my team, family and the ABH team for making this possible,” said Dr. Ikpem Neto, CEO and Founder of WellHealth Technologies, ABH 2023 First Prize Winner.

“The winners of this year’s ABH competition epitomize bold ambition and innovation, exemplifying the true essence of the entrepreneurial spirit and a deep commitment to tackling social challenges. The judges praised their remarkable ability to turn challenges into opportunities, driving community betterment. Recognized him for his unwavering commitment to and innovative approaches to solving critical issues. His resilience, passion and impactful contributions make him not only a business leader, said Jason Pow, executive director of international programs at the Jack Ma Foundation. , but also create true champions of change.

Viewers around the world watched the grand finale both live and online, closely following the top 10 finalists as they took to the stage to present their businesses to the final panel of esteemed judges: Dr. Dianne, CEO of Bank of Kigali Karusisi; Ibukun Awosika, Founder and CEO of The Chair Center Group; and Alibaba Group Chairman Joe Tsai.

2023 marks the 5th anniversary of the ABH, marking the halfway point of the awards competition program. To commemorate this milestone, a celebratory summit lasting two days was held from 23 to 24 November in conjunction with the grand finale. Themed “AI: African Insight, Innovation, Impact,” the ABH Summit and Grand Finale brought together over 1,750 entrepreneurial ecosystem players and aspiring entrepreneurs from across Africa in the largest physical event in ABH’s history. In addition to the live pitching sessions held as part of the grand finale, the event also included a series of speeches and workshops, a showcase of the work of past ABH Heroes and a party to celebrate the anniversary, among other activities.

Since 2019, grantees of the ABH Awards competition have achieved notable milestones, collectively raising over US$153 million in investments and serving a vast base of over 37.5 million customers or users. Collectively, these entrepreneurs have received US$7 million in prize money, facilitating their operations in 52 African countries. Notably, their efforts have led to the creation of over 123,000 direct and indirect jobs, which has contributed to the economic growth of the region. With combined revenues of more than US$252 million, ABH grant recipients continue to exemplify the transformative power of entrepreneurship in driving growth, innovation and socio-economic impact across the African continent.

Over the past five years, ABH has received immense support from investors, entrepreneurs and business professionals from around the world. A total of 903 volunteers have collectively dedicated more than 15,280 hours to evaluate, guide and support thousands of contestants, underscoring the powerful spirit of collaboration that fuels the success of the competition.

Read more about ABH’s history and achievements in the Africa’s Business Heroes 5th Anniversary Report (https://apo-opa.co/47RnSvV).

Pau said, “In commemoration of our five-year journey, we express our gratitude to all the judges, volunteers and partners who have worked together on this remarkable journey. Looking back, we are impressed by the entrepreneurs’ perseverance. I find strength.” We have supported together. “Moving forward, our mission is clear: to continue our work with ecosystem stakeholders to identify and support more African business heroes so that their stories can inspire millions.”

The Africa Business Heroes Awards competition seeks to foster an inclusive and dynamic entrepreneurship landscape in Africa. In its fifth year, this annual competition continues to highlight the remarkable talent of African entrepreneurs dedicated to driving positive change within their communities. What sets ABH apart is its grassroots orientation, as well as its age, gender and sector-agnostic approach.

About Africa’s Business Heroes:

The Africa’s Business Heroes Prize competition is a philanthropic initiative sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy. Its objective is to support, inspire and enable the next generation of African entrepreneurs across all sectors who are building a brighter future for the continent by providing grant funding, training programs and support for the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Over a 10-year period, each year the ABH Awards Competition and Show features 10 entrepreneurial finalists as they advance their businesses to win a share of US$1.5 million in grant funding.

