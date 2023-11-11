Africa’s biggest entertainment gathering to take place in December

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), the unprecedented platform uniting the global entertainment industry, is set to gather the brightest stars and industry leaders from Africa’s US$62.67 million fast-growing entertainment industry.

With its second edition scheduled for December 13 to 20, 2023, at the LiveSpot Enterarium in Lagos, organizers announced ambitious goals of attracting 15,000 attendees, reaching over 100 million people and training over 1,000 individuals Is.

“We are excited to be able to bring thousands of people together for the second edition of EWL,” says Devla Art Alade, co-founder and CEO of Livespot360, the creator of EWL. We have big plans this year because EWL is more than just an event. Our goal is to exceed all expectations by facilitating funding for entertainment tech startups, nurturing and upgrading talent, building capacity within the industry, enabling global and local exchange in the industry and emphasizing policies and solutions to current issues. To be able to do. Entertainment industry”.

According to PwC’s Entertainment and Media Outlook, the African entertainment industry is on a rapid growth path, with total revenues projected to grow by more than 100% by 2026. Factors such as the expansion of digital platforms, increased investment in local content and a growing middle class with disposable income are driving this growth.

Africa’s vibrant entertainment scene includes music, film, fashion and digital content, making it a hotspot for creativity and innovation. EWL plays a vital role in accelerating this momentum by uniting professionals and enthusiasts across these diverse fields to collaborate and advance the industry.

In its first edition last year, Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) was a game-changer, offering eight days of transformative entertainment experiences across multiple venues. The event featured 35 distinguished speakers and teachers, 16 NFT artists, eight short films and documentaries, and 30 chart-topping musicians, reaching a total of 31.2 million people. Notable speakers included Emeka Okafor, Head of Product and GM, Meta; Ozinna Anumudu, fashion and branding expert; Basketmouth, comedian; Ezegozie Eze Jr., VP, Strategy and Market Development, Empire; Segun Aluko, Associate – Entertainment, Technology & Advertising Practice Group, Shepardmullin; among others.

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), an initiative of the LiveSpot Foundation, is produced by LiveSpot360, a 360º creative solutions company known for its industry-redefining projects and cutting-edge technology across digital marketing and technological innovation, advertising and media, production, experiential marketing. Known for concepts. & Entertainment. Livespot360’s portfolio includes popular productions such as Real Housewives of Lagos and Last One Laughing Naija; and events such as Love Like a Movie, Born in Africa Festival (BAFEST), Headies Awards, AFRIFF, Idea Awards and Livespot X Festival with Cardi B.

Source: www.businessghana.com