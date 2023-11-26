African Media Entertainment (JSE:AME) has confirmed its dividend of ZAR1.00

African Media Entertainment Limited (JSE:AME) will pay a dividend of ZAR1.00 on December 18. Based on this payout, the dividend yield on the company’s stock would be 9.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for African Media Entertainment

African media entertainment payouts have solid income coverage

While it’s great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payout is sustainable. The previous dividend was easily covered by African Media Entertainment’s earnings. This shows that a large portion of the earnings are being invested back into the business.

If the trend of the past few years continues, EPS will grow by 0.6% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues with recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 61% by next year, which is in a fairly sustainable range.

historical-dividend

dividend volatility

The company’s dividend history has been full of volatility, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment at that time was ZAR4.00, while the most recent full-year payment was ZAR3.50. The dividend has declined by about 1.3% per year over that period. Dividend declines are generally not what we look for as they may indicate that the company is facing some challenges.

Dividend growth may be difficult to achieve

With a relatively volatile dividend, it’s even more important to evaluate whether earnings per share are growing, which could indicate rising dividends in the future. However, African Media Entertainment’s EPS remained effectively flat over the past five years, which may prevent the company from paying out more each year. An increase of 0.6% could indicate that the company has limited investment opportunities so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn’t necessarily bad, but we wouldn’t expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our thoughts on the African media entertainment dividend

Overall, consistent dividends are a good thing, and we think African Media Entertainment has the potential to continue this in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company doesn’t have a good dividend track record. With all this in mind, the dividend looks viable going forward, but investors should keep in mind that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and could do so again.

Companies that have a stable dividend policy will enjoy greater investor interest than companies that suffer from a more inconsistent approach. However, investors should also consider other things when analyzing stock performance. For example, we have identified 3 warning signs for African media entertainment (1 is worrying!) Which you should be aware of before investing. Is African Media Entertainment not the opportunity you were looking for? Why weren’t we investigated? Selecting Top Dividend Stocks.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source