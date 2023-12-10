African governments urged to create enabling environment for youth participation in agri-entrepreneurship – MyJoyOnline

The board chair of AGRA and former Prime Minister of Ethiopia says African governments must prioritize the creation of an enabling regulatory environment that supports youth participation in agricultural entrepreneurship.

Hailemariam Desalegn said steps should be taken to protect the rights of young farmers and facilitate land registration so they can properly venture into agricultural production.

Speaking at a session on “Engaging across sectors: youth and land rights” at the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, he called for increased investment in Africa’s youth.

“We need to accelerate youth access to land rights, create good jobs, promote entrepreneurship and establish sustainable production systems in Africa.

“This is not just a matter of ownership; it is an investment in the potential of an entire generation, a catalyst for economic growth, and a testament to our commitment to building a prosperous Africa for all,” he said.

She announced that AGRA will work closely with the African Union Commission and regional economic communities on adopting frameworks and strengthening youth and women’s protocols to ensure they are progressive and inclusive of the needs of youth.

“We are committed to supporting continental policies and frameworks as well as continental mandated institutions.

“Policy reforms are paramount and we must advocate and implement policies that prioritize and protect youth land rights, ensuring equitable access and ownership,” he said.

The session brought together a range of stakeholders at the COP to discuss the relationship between youth, land rights and sectors.

Mr. Desalegn said it is no secret that the journey of African youth towards securing land rights and meaningful employment is fraught with complex obstacles.

These include unequal land ownership practices that disproportionately favor the elderly, men, and elites, systematically excluding and marginalizing youth, especially young women.

“The absence of robust land rental and sales markets limits opportunities for youth participation in both formal and informal land transactions,” he said.

Source: www.myjoyonline.com