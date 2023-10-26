A herd of African elephants roaming in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe in 2012. AFP via Getty Images

In 2020, African Savanna elephants began to die suddenly and inexplicably, leading to international concern and widespread speculation over the cause. In a new study, scientists have shared their “very worrying” findings about why at least some of the creatures, already endangered by poaching and human-caused habitat loss, died off.

An infection caused by bacteria not seen before in wild elephants has killed six of them in Zimbabwe, and possibly even more there and in neighboring Botswana, according to the study published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications. Researchers say understanding what caused elephants to die is key to securing the future of the vulnerable species.

Between August and September 0F 2020, 35 elephants mysteriously died within a 25 by 16 mile swath of northwestern Zimbabwe – deaths that scientists set out to investigate. Earlier that year, in May and June, about 350 African Savanna elephants died mysteriously in northern Botswana. At the time, scientists called the mass deaths a “conservation disaster.”

Veterinarians and other scientists examined the carcasses of 15 elephants on the plains of northwestern Zimbabwe, an effort that proved challenging because it meant getting to the decomposing animals on time and in extreme heat. They ruled out poaching, as the teeth remained intact. And they found no evidence of cyanide or other poisons, which hunters sometimes use to kill animals before harvesting the ivory.

However, the team identified septicemia, or blood poisoning, in most of the elephants. And in six of them, they found a bacteria tentatively named Bisgaard taxon 45, which already existed but had not been seen before in African elephants. Bacterial isolation and genetic analysis confirmed the presence of the bacterium, although only a limited number of samples were suitable for study.

“Transmission of the bacteria is possible, especially given the highly sociable nature of elephants and the association between this infection and the stress associated with extreme weather events such as drought, which may make outbreaks more likely,” said Falco Steinbach, of Virology. The lead UK animal and plant health agency and a professor of veterinary immunology at the University of Surrey said in a statement.

APHA and university scientists, as well as scientists from Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust and South African laboratories, worked together to determine the cause of the elephants’ deaths.

African Savanna Elephant (Loxodonta africana) They are listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. Conservationists say only 350,000 remain in the wild and an 8% loss is estimated annually. According to the World Wildlife Fund, the population of African Savanna elephants has declined by at least 60% over the past 50 years.

Scientists investigating elephant deaths in Africa say further research is needed to learn more about the bacteria and its long-term effects on African elephants and other wildlife.