Expanding a US program allowing sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to US markets is expected to top the agenda of the US Africa Growth and Opportunity Act trade forum starting in South Africa on Thursday.

Mogomotsi Magomey Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 10:48 am ET

JOHANNESBURG – Expanding the US program allowing sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to US markets is expected to top the agenda of the US Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade forum which will kick off in South Africa. Thursday.

Officials including U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Joy Basu will meet with African leaders and officials in Johannesburg over the next three days to discuss, among other issues, the potential expansion of AGOA and ways to improve its benefits. For African countries.

The forum began days after US President Joe Biden announced his intention to exclude Niger, Uganda, Central African Republic and Gabon from the list of beneficiaries as they failed to comply with the eligibility criteria.

AGOA is US legislation that allows sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the US market provided they meet certain conditions, including adherence to the rule of law and protection of human rights.

It was last extended in 2015 for a period of 10 years and will expire in September 2025, with the decision on its possible extension dependent on the US Congress.

International relations expert Professor John Stremlau said, “We fully expect that African countries benefiting from AGOA will push for its expansion, as they have seen real benefits, even if some have benefited more than others.”

He said AGOA was particularly important because it had the support of both Republicans and Democrats to encourage economic development in Africa.

South Africa’s Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel told his country’s lawmakers last week that he would lobby for an extension of AGOA, citing the massive benefits to the country’s businesses that export to the US.

South Africa is one of the largest beneficiaries of AGOA, with exports to the US through the Act projected to reach $3 billion in 2022.

Biden, in a letter addressed to members of the US Congress, said that despite intensive engagement with Niger, Uganda, the Central African Republic and Gabon, he has not addressed US concerns “regarding non-compliance with AGOA eligibility criteria”.

He said Niger and Gabon have failed to establish or make sustained progress toward establishing political pluralism and the protection of the rule of law, while citing the Central African Republic and Uganda as having grossly violated internationally recognized human rights. .

The US government recently suspended most financial aid to Gabon following the military coup earlier this year.

In May, Biden threatened to remove Uganda from AGOA and impose sanctions after it passed a controversial anti-gay law. That law, which allows the death penalty for some homosexual crimes, has broad support domestically, but has been condemned by rights campaigners and others.

In a tweet, Ugandan government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo dismissed the expected impact of Uganda’s AGOA delisting, saying that sanctions-hit Cuba and Iran “offer more to the world than many African AGOA beneficiaries.”

But over the years, Ugandan officials, including longtime President Yoweri Museveni, have viewed AGOA as a beneficial program, even if the country has failed to fulfill its potential as a beneficiary.

South Africa’s continued participation in AGOA came under scrutiny this year when US lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties questioned its eligibility to participate in AGOA, citing allegations that it had participated in the war with Ukraine. Supply of arms to Russia.

He also called for holding the forum in a different country to send a message to South Africa about the impact of its close ties with Moscow.

An investigation appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa has cleared South Africa of supplying arms to Russia. Ramaphosa is expected to address the forum on Friday.

Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda contributed to this report.

