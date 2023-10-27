Africa Finance Corporation to lead US-backed development of the Lobito Corridor and Zambia-Lobito Rail Line 27-10-2023 10:00:00 | By: Marlene Mutimawase | Hits: 176 | tag:

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a leading infrastructure solutions provider in Africa, has joined forces with the United States Government, the European Union, the African Development Bank and the governments of Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Work done. ) to develop the Lobito Corridor linking northwestern Zambia with the Benguela rail line in Angola and ultimately the port of Lobito.

The ceremony took place on the margins of the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, Belgium. In a statement reflecting the historic nature of this moment, Helena Matza, Special Coordinator for the US State Department’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI), said, “This represents the most significant transportation infrastructure the United States has ever built on the African continent. But has helped to develop.” generation and will enhance regional trade and development as well as advance the shared vision of connected, open-access rail from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “The Global Gateway provides a framework for ambitious and strategic partnerships that drive structural change. The new partnership with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia will support the development of sustainable and resilient value chains of critical raw materials while creating quality local jobs. The Lobito Transport Corridor will also be a game changer to boost regional and global trade.

The expansion of the Lobito Corridor holds great promise for boosting regional and international trade, economic growth and improved connectivity. The project is in line with the Biden Administration’s broader vision for PGI to invest in global infrastructure that serves as a cornerstone for economic prosperity and stability. It underlines the commitment of all partners to the sustainable development and transformation of Africa.

Following the seven-party MOU, the AFC will work with the parties to undertake the feasibility and preparatory studies required to further prepare this comprehensive infrastructure project – an important concrete action step to begin before the end of this year.

“AFC is committed to collaborating with all parties as the lead project developer on the expansion of the Lobito Corridor, a signature initiative of the Biden Administration’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment and the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative,” said Samila Zubairo, President and CEO. of AFC.

“There is an urgent need for transport infrastructure on the continent and this project presents a transformative opportunity to enhance regional connectivity, unlock critical mineral supply chains, boost trade, create local jobs and boost economic growth in Africa Is. AFC will leverage its expertise in de-risking projects and mobilizing large-scale financing to ensure the successful implementation of this important initiative. We will do this while meeting the expectations of our private shareholders and our government partners.”

The MoU was signed by US Deputy Assistant to the President for Energy and Investments Amos Hochstein, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, Angolan Minister of State for Economic Coordination José de Lima Massano, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Minister Jean . -Michelle Lukonde, Zambia’s Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane, African Development Bank Vice-President Solomon Quinor and AFC Board Member and Head of Financial Services Sanjeev Gupta.

Speaking at his signing for AFC, Gupta said, “This is an important milestone for Africa Finance Corporation – historic in many ways. This MoU demonstrates the premise of our model, that African project development expertise and African capital can enable global public and private financing to meet Africa’s vast infrastructure needs.

The Lobito Corridor Expansion Project demonstrates the power of partnerships and international cooperation. It is a testament to the shared vision of building a prosperous Africa by facilitating seamless movement of goods and people across the continent. As the AFC moves this partnership towards implementation, it will serve to showcase the immense potential of opportunity for the continent, which will have a positive impact on regional development, job creation and livelihoods.

www.africafc.org

Source: www.bing.com