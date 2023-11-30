Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Who will win the trophy?

Côte d’Ivoire is set to host the latest edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in January, but who will win the continent’s biggest competition?

The domestic club season may be in full flow now, but the festival of international football will kick off the 2024 schedule. As Qatar is set to host the AFC Asian Cup on January 12, Ivory Coast is set to host the Africa Cup of Nations starting on January 13, 2024.

The West African nation was initially awarded the competition in 2021, but had to wait an additional three years to host AFCON. The 2024 matches will take place in six different stadiums in Cameroon, namely Abidjan, Bouaké, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.

The draw for the tournament took place in October 2023, dividing the teams into six exciting groups. Host nation Ivory Coast are in Group A along with Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Egypt, looking for redemption from their last defeat two years ago, will open their campaign in Group B against Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique. Meanwhile, defending champions Senegal will begin their title defense in Group C against five-time winners Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia.

Former Manchester City and Al-Ahly forward Riyad Mahrez is probably one of the most prominent players to take part. He will captain Algeria to face Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola in Group D.

In Group E, Tunisia were drawn with Mali, South Africa and Namibia and are one of the favorites to do well in the tournament.

Morocco are still flying high from their historic World Cup success in Qatar as they became the first African team to reach the semi-finals. In Group F, Morocco will face Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Tanzania, who are attempting to secure their first tournament win since 1976. Despite that single win, Atlas Lions are one of the favorites to lift the trophy this time.

African football podcast host and author Maher Mahzi tells Football Now that they are a fast-growing force in the football world.

“They are a very strong side. But I think what makes this team great is the unity and togetherness that exists within the team, the coaches and the supporters. They are all pushing. And even at the federation level There is no one better than him.” The football infrastructure and the continent are amazing. The coach is one of the youngest rising stars of the African continent, a leader and a great person. And then they all know how they want to play football.”

Many fans will watch AFCON due to the number of African star players participating. The talent on the field guarantees audiences for broadcasters in Africa and around the world. The AFCON 2019 final between Senegal and Egypt reached record-breaking figures, with more than 90 million people watching the Middle East-based broadcaster, according to BeIn Sport.

BBC football commentator Mark Scott commented on three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments for the British channel and knows what it means for the participating countries:

“I think certainly, in terms of the interest in England, it’s getting bigger and bigger, and that’s because so many Premier League stars are taking part now. And we have a lot of good players at the English top There has been an influx of African talent into the division. Watching the scenes from past AFCONs, it’s how much they dominated the scene, not just in the host countries, but in all African countries. It’s such a big deal. And I think you see those teams are on the show, and it’s very hard to call.”

Egypt is the most successful team in the Africa Cup of Nations. The Pharaohs hold a remarkable record of seven championships, winning three consecutive tournaments from 2006 to 2010. Once again, all eyes will be on their great forward Mohamed Salah. Who has enjoyed significant success since joining Liverpool in 2017. However, Salah, known as ‘The Egyptian King’, is yet to win a major international trophy with Egypt.

“I think he carries the burden of Egypt firmly on his shoulders. With the greatest willpower in the world, he is far ahead of many of his compatriots in terms of his ability. He is one of the best players in the world .And also, going into a tournament, there’s a lot of focus and attention on it.

So there is pressure on all 24 participating countries. Will Senegal retain the title and lift the trophy for the third time, or will we see a new team wear the African Cup of Nations crown? This tournament will run from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

