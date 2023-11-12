Afreximbank sees intra-African trade as key to unlocking Africa’s true potential

…3rd Inter-African Trade Fair opens in Cairo

The third Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023) opened in Cairo on Thursday, with Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria and Chairman of the IATF2023 Advisory Council, saying intra-African trade will unlock Africa’s true potential and boost economic growth. Is the key. , promoting industrialization and creating employment opportunities for the people of the continent.

Addressing participants and guests at the trade fair, Obasanjo said that beyond just the exhibition of goods and services, IATF2023 was a platform for networking, collaboration and knowledge-sharing and brought together entrepreneurs, investors, innovators and policy makers from across Africa. Was bringing together. This diaspora is meant to exchange ideas, build partnerships and explore new opportunities.

“Through this spirit of cooperation and collaboration we will unleash the untapped potential of our continent,” he said. Prosperous future.

President Obasanjo called on African government leaders, policymakers and representatives to promote a business-friendly environment by eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy, harmonizing regulations and investing in essential infrastructure. He said, IATF2023 is a step towards a future where African countries trade freely, breaking down barriers and opening doors of opportunity for all.

She called on entrepreneurs and innovators to build commerce bridges between nations and communities by embracing the entrepreneurial spirit and leveraging technology to open new markets, connect small-scale farmers with global partners, and empower women-owned businesses. Urged to take advantage of the time.

Earlier, Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir Saleh welcomed guests to the trade fair and expressed Egypt’s pleasure at hosting the event.

The ceremony also featured the projection of a hologram of former Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah, a leading proponent of a united Africa.

IATF2023 is Africa’s largest trade and investment fair and is projected to attract over 1,600 exhibitors and 35,000 visitors and buyers. Trade and investment deals worth US$43 billion are expected to be struck during the trade fair, which is being billed as a must-see event for all those interested in trade and investment in Africa’s single market of 1.4 billion people, created by the AfCFTA. Is seen in, whose combined gross domestic product is. Worth more than US$3.5 trillion. Attendees included buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, investors, manufacturers, captains of industry, senior government ministers, trade finance and advisory experts, trade and economic organisations, senior executives from corporate and multinational companies and innovative entrepreneurs from across Africa and beyond. Are included.

Organized by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) aims to provide a unique platform for international trade fairs and trade fairs. To facilitate the exchange of trade and investment information in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, particularly in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). The IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase their goods and services and explore trade and investment opportunities in the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges facing intra-African trade and investment. In addition to African participants, the trade fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries interested in doing business in Africa and supporting the continent’s transformation through industrialization and export development.

Source: businessday.ng