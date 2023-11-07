AFOA Canada and Harvard Business School: Empowering Dreams with Indigenous Education

OTTAWA, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Forty AFOA Canada members from across Canada will participate in a unique partnership between AFOA Canada and Harvard Business School (HBS) and receive an Executive Program Certificate from May 6 to 10. 2024.

This will be the sixth year of Leading people and investing to build sustainable communities program and once completed, will achieve a total of 262 professionals from indigenous communities and organizations.

“I had a dream of going to Harvard, which I never thought would happen,” says Katherine Moses, a program participant from Waskaganish who works for the Cree Nation of Wemindji in Quebec. He participated in the program in 2022. “When I got the email from AFOA Canada that there was an opportunity to go, I took it. I couldn’t believe how amazing the program was – dreams do come true.”

The program teaches participants how to effectively understand investment instruments, products and practices and how to use them in the context of an indigenous community. Using case studies of Indigenous communities and organisations, it covers the four key pillars of effective community investment through essential governance practices, entrepreneurial finance, dialogue and change management.

“This is an opportunity for those working in Indigenous communities to receive an education at a world-class institution like Harvard,” says Terry Goodtrack, president and CEO of AFOA Canada. “But it’s also an opportunity for them to learn from each other, from other Indigenous people who have experienced similar histories and understand the challenges.”

Participants study at Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts, along with other indigenous participants from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico.

Applications will be open till November 30, 2023.

Entering its 25th year as an Indigenous institution, AFOA Canada is a center of excellence and innovation in Indigenous management, finance and governance. It is the only organization in Canada that focuses on the capacity development and day-to-day needs of Indigenous professionals who are working in all areas of management, finance, band administration, leadership and program management. AFOA Canada’s premise is that one of the keys to successful self-determination, creating a better life for Canada’s Indigenous peoples and a better future for the next generation, is to improve the management skills of those responsible for managing Indigenous resources.

