AFM: Trade in holding pattern as dealmakers await SAG-AFTRA strike

“Strike, strike, strike, strike,” said Jeffrey Greenstein, president of Millennium Media, when asked about the lack of big projects and deals at this year’s American Film Market. Santa Monica’s annual indie movie showcase, which ends Sunday, has been quieter than usual, with no blockbuster sales and only a few new projects generating real buzz.

A24’s civil war, Alex Garland’s new sci-fi film starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura and Cailee Spaeny, was the rare nearly-completed film at AFM (the project is in the post) that everyone was talking about and it appears that the quote The war has started. The near-future thriller – “an intellectual action film”, as one buyer described it – is on the verge of complete collapse in the United States.

But most of the independent film industry remains in a holding pattern, with SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) working to end the actors’ strike and allowing filmmakers to cast their new projects and sales agents. Awaiting a final agreement between. Package and present them to international and domestic buyers.

SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP continued talks Thursday and appear to be close to a final contract if outstanding issues such as the use of AI can be resolved. The moment a deal is made, many expect a flood of new projects and deals, a boom in business which can create its own problems with too few actors and too many filmmakers chasing scheduling slots. Is.

Greenstein said, “We were in talks with an actor for a movie and it was April for next year, then the strike happened, so it got postponed.” “When the strike is over, we will have to see what else is on his schedule and whether there will be any hindrances.”

However, the actors’ strike is the most immediate crisis facing the industry. The AFM’s dealmakers were more concerned about a more fundamental disruption of the traditional business models underpinning indie film. Windowing systems, where a film was licensed to be shown sequentially on different, specific exploitation platforms – first theatrical, then transactional or home entertainment, later pay-TV, streaming and free TV – led to the rise of streamers. Destroyed often made global all-rights deals for films, meaning they were only shown on their platform and nowhere else.

“Separate windowing system broken [with] All of these windows are shrinking or being eliminated altogether, but all of the streamers’ rights are being phased out and everything is opening up again, said Lourdes Diaz, CCO of AGC Studios.

Diaz Says AGC Has Huge Eight-Figure Deal With Netflix for Richard Linklater hitman and Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut lady of timeAnnounced at TIFF, it includes special theatrical windows. “These films work really well with audiences and so it was important for us and our filmmaking partners to ensure that they can be viewed with audiences,” he said.

“The value of the theatrical window is real,” said Maren Olson, EVP of film at 30WEST. “For so long we’ve been selling to streamers and it ends up being one-stop shopping, whereas before we were trying to sell to virtually everyone, and you’d get a fee for every single window Which your film can possibly pass.”

Apple moves into theatrical release with Martin Scorsese’s western drama flower moon killer, which grossed a respectable $23.3 million in its big-screen debut. The tech giant’s next theatrical drama will be Ridley Scott’s historical epic napoleonStarring Joaquin Phoenix, which Apple and Sony will unveil on November 22. Earlier this year, Apple Original Films said it planned to spend $1 billion a year to produce films for theatrical release.

Universal and Blumhouse hit a new theatrical high with an $80 million domestic debut for horror video game adaptation of Emma Tammy five nights at freddy’sDespite Universal’s decision to simultaneously debut the film on its sister streaming service Peacock. and taylor swift eras tour The concert film, released through a direct deal with AMC Theatres, has grossed approximately $150 million domestically and over $200 million worldwide.

,five nights at freddy’s “If done right, a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release can work,” said Brian O’Shea, CEO of The Exchange. “But no one knows what works and what doesn’t, or where the money is.” Will it come from: theatrical, transactional, pay-one? “Models are everywhere now.”

“What we’re seeing is that there are real opportunities in the delivery business,” Olson said. “There is definitely a need for more home buyers in the US right now. But if we can get those additional theatrical successes, it will bring more distributors back into the business, give everyone more options, and create a cycle that is positive for business on both the streamers and theatrical front.

