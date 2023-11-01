AFM: Market outlook boosted by anticipated deal to end actors' strike

When it comes to the post-summer box office blues, Taylor Swift: Eras Tour Has helped to overcome this. The unprecedented success of the film – it is already the highest-grossing concert film of all time in North America, not adjusted for inflation – as well as its unique rollout, in which Swift bypassed traditional studio distribution and released the concert directly to AMC Theatres. Worked together. A shining light in an independent film market in desperate need of some good news.

Sadly, there’s only one Taylor Swift. Representatives from the rest of the independent film world will gather in Santa Monica for the American Film Market on Oct. 31-Nov. 5, sees some reasons to dance in the aisles.

The market’s new location, at Le Méridien Delfina on Pico, AFM’s home for the past 30 years, exchanges the seaside views and beachy ambiance of the Loews Hotel, more of a hotel located right next to I-10. Santa Monica High School for Illusive Charm.

The optimism generated by the end of the writers’ strike – and revived hopes that SAG-AFTRA would soon reach its own agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers – however, appears to have left the AFM off to a late start. High-profile packages were announced on the eve of the market. Agencies and sales executives are betting on pent-up demand from international buyers who were deprived of new projects during the walkout.

“In some ways the actors’ strike is having a greater impact on us than the writers’ strike,” says Christian Vesper, CEO of Global Drama at indie powerhouse Fremantle. Marianew movie from wig And jackie Directed by Pablo Larraín, starring Angelina Jolie as famed opera singer Maria Callas. “Even outside the U.S., a lot of major international actors are SAGs and it’s been difficult to give or not give an exemption, because the actors, of course, have been very careful [of working during the strike], This has led to a slowdown in general production.”

“I think people are looking for projects,” says FilmNation’s Alice Lafille, which is bringing in high-concept action films. novocaine with boys Star Jack Quaid and Halle Berry psychological thriller Process As a pre-sale package to AFM this year. “I think it will still be a busy market, and people should be happy with the projects happening there.”

In truth, the international indie business has been in a holding pattern since at least the summer, with many global buyers wary of committing to projects that can’t guarantee when they’ll go into production, and when they’ll be delivered. If it is done, then leave it alone. The indie business is “in a particularly dormant state right now,” says Vesper.

“For a lot of buyers, the big question is: ‘Is this really happening’?” says David Garrett of Mister Smith Entertainment, whose AFM lineup includes the finished title greedy people, a comic thriller starring Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel. “In many cases, the answer is: We can’t be sure.”

Even for finished films, things have been tough. There were about 50 new titles available for US distribution at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, but only a few of them went through with a signed deal, the largest being AGC Studios. hitman, Netflix plunked down $20 million for the rights in the US, UK, Australia and other major territories to the Richard Linklater action comedy starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona. The streamer inked a smaller, but still eight-figure deal at TIFF for another AGC-backed film, Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut. lady of time,

None of the titles signed IA with SAG, so they could be sold to AMPTP members.

Some indie fall buys were: A24 picks up Greg Quader’s real-life prison drama sing Sing and A24’s Priscilla – Sofia Coppola’s Elvis-era biopic starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi – sold out worldwide after winning the Venice competition; Bleecker Street has already purchased the British period drama spoof Fakeham Hall Starring Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Thomasin McKenzie and Katherine Waterston; And Sideshow and Janus snatched up Bertrand Bonello’s sci-fi romance Animal With Léa Seydoux and George MacKay.

But many, many high-profile films – among them the Kate Winslet/Andrea Riseborough period drama TookViggo Mortensen-directed western the dead don’t hurt Vicki Cripps, with Michelle Franco Memory Ethan Hawke’s Flannery O’Connor biopic starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard Wildcat Featuring Maya Hawke and Laura Linney – Despite great reviews from Fall Festival, still looking for a home buyer.

Hit or not, unless your name is Taylor Swift, the box office prospects for an independent film remain uncertain. A few weeks before the American Film Market, Lionsgate and the Millennium spend4balsAFM’s lifeblood, the star-driven action film debuted to a disappointing $8.3 million at the domestic box office, the worst performance for the franchise to date.

“The truth is, unless you’re doing a horror movie or a Marvel movie, there’s no clear path to drama these days. So the numbers you can generate from pre-sales are much lower than they used to be, says Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment.

“COVID has changed the market dramatically, and it still needs to find a way back,” Garrett says. “Everyone needs to do more to grow the theatrical business otherwise we have no sustainable business model because the cost of producing and marketing films has not gone down, but the revenue you can generate from them has gone down dramatically. Has been significantly reduced.”

