'AF**k You To Trump!' Biden donors dance on Trump hotel grave after winter meeting

High-powered donors to the President Joe Biden’s The campaign celebrated the demise of Trump International DC after a meeting at its former venue, with one saying, “It’s like ‘Fuck you’ to Trump!”

During the Trump years, Trump International was the focal point of the MAGA universe, a magnet for media attention and controversy, and a point of pride for the then-President. Donald TrumpWho often boasted about his wealth.

But it’s been about a year and a half since the Trump signage was removed amid the hotel’s sale to Miami-based CGI Merchant Group for $375 million, and it has since been transformed into the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC.

Apparently, it has also become a hotspot for Democrats to reclaim the area from the previous residents. And according to the West Wing Playbook item Lauren Egan, Maiya Ward, benjamin johanssonAnd Daniel LipmanThere is no lack of enthusiasm about change:

As members of President Joe Biden’s National Finance Committee emerged from their winter meeting at the Waldorf Astoria in downtown Washington, they could barely contain their glee. “It’s like ‘Fuck you’ to Trump,” said one donor, slung a canvas Biden campaign tote bag over his shoulder before heading for champagne at Jose Andres’ lobby restaurant, The Bazaar, on Thursday afternoon.

Some more option quotes:

“The expression some people used was, ‘We turned Trump Tower blue,’” said Chip Forrester, a Biden finance committee member who attended Thursday’s meeting. , Another person who attended the finance meeting said, “No one had any idea that just a few years ago it was packed with Trump supporters.”

Perhaps even sweeter than the schadenfreude are the fundraising results so far, which saw Biden end the third quarter with more cash on hand than the entire GOP field — and more than twice as much as Trump.

Source: www.mediaite.com