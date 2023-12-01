The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

The arts and cultural sector in Afghanistan is facing an unprecedented crisis, as the simple act of artistic expression is now effectively criminalized by the Taliban.

While the international community has often struggled with authoritarian regimes that strictly control what types of art can be produced, the current situation in Afghanistan has no parallel as most forms of expression are banned.

Artists are tried to be arrested, tortured and hanged. This extends to people working in music, visual arts, performing arts, film and television, literature, museums, cultural heritage sites and arts education.

While the appalling conditions that Afghan artists and cultural workers face should normally receive special attention from states dedicated to upholding human rights, we have seen a deep lack of respect for their plight.

The international community has failed to recognize Afghan artists as a distinct group in need of the protection and rehabilitation assistance they rightly deserve.

The lack of humanitarian action by countries supposedly dedicated to supporting artistic freedom could also ultimately enable the systematic and complete destruction of Afghanistan’s rich artistic and cultural heritage.

arrest, attack, imprisonment, execution

It has been two years since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan following the sudden withdrawal of US security forces.

Although Taliban leaders initially appealed to the international community for cooperation with their “reformed” leadership, promising that they would demonstrate respect for human rights and tolerance of free expression, their actions in the months that followed His fraudulent promises were revealed.

Although the Taliban have not imposed any formal ban on the arts, in practice they have done so by closing arts universities and centers, destroying equipment and public art, banning women and girls from practicing the arts, and facilitating arrests, attacks, Have done this. Imprisonment and execution of artists.

As founding members of an organization dedicated to freedom of artistic expression, we can say with certainty that the situation Afghan artists and cultural workers face under Taliban rule is both unprecedented and dire.

Criminalizing almost all acts of creative expression

While artists throughout history have certainly been targeted by authoritarian regimes or forced to adapt their art to them, the political philosophy of the Taliban is unique in that it explicitly rejects all non-Islamic arts. Opposes.

As a result, the regime has criminalized almost all acts of creative expression.

In the visual arts, the Taliban have banned all secular works and depictions of human figures.

If one imagines a similar situation imposed on the Louvre or the Metropolitan Museum of Art, nothing would be left except empty gallery walls.

As for music, the Taliban has closed almost all music institutions, banned music performances and broadcasts, and arrested and jailed musicians.

Given the current environment, it is not surprising that most artists in Afghanistan have self-censored, gone into hiding, destroyed their creative works, and/or sought to leave the country.

Can’t stop, goin’ nowhere

However, considerable challenges remain for artists seeking to flee Afghanistan. Our recently published research report, “Artistic Exodus: Afghan Artists Fleeing Taliban Regime”, revealed that Afghans seeking asylum or refugee status are more likely to be creative, rather than being prioritized for safety due to increased risk of persecution. Workers face interminable wait times and general shortages. Recognition on the particular risks they face in Afghanistan as both artists and human rights defenders.

Those seeking short-term visas to a safe country have also struggled to successfully apply for immigration status.

Apart from Germany, few visa regimes offer Afghan artists a special pathway to resettlement in the country, and most countries actively deny entry to Afghan artists with approved visas out of concern that they will seek asylum upon entry.

Furthermore, artists who successfully migrate abroad have little resources available to restart their careers in a new and unfamiliar professional landscape.

Afghan artists have been very vocal about unequal immigration restrictions and limited resettlement support, their biggest concerns when seeking pathways to safety.

Attention needs to be paid to the insecurity of artists under Taliban rule.

There is much the international community can do to protect Afghan artists and prevent the destruction of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage.

We urge both UNHCR and individual governments that have ratified the 1951 Refugee Convention to acknowledge the inherent vulnerability of Afghan artists and cultural workers at risk under Taliban rule and thereby grant them prima facie refugee recognition .

States should also take further action to support Afghan artists at risk through targeted immigration support initiatives, as Germany has done with its Bundessaufnahmeprogramm.

This will help those most at risk of persecution to access immediate protection. Finally, States should provide targeted financial and professional assistance to Afghan artist refugees to ensure they can continue pursuing their art.

Taking these steps will help protect both Afghanistan’s artistic heritage and the people who carry it forward.

Sanjay Sethi is a human rights lawyer and co-executive director and co-founder of the Artistic Freedom Initiative (AFI), and Johanna Bankston is AFI’s Senior Officer, Human Rights Research and Policy, specializing in global issues on freedom of artistic expression. Cultural rights.

