Affordable Tesla: Get a discounted Model 3 now or Model 2 later

New Tesla Model 3 inventory prices make it more affordable. Credit: Tesla

The Model 3 is currently at a bargain price. However, an even cheaper Tesla is coming.

While the discounted Model 3 is now available, a lower-cost Tesla — often referred to as the “Model 2” — is in the works, as CEO Elon Musk said last week.

The price of a new Tesla Model 3 (inventory) is down to around $35,000 by December 2023. Credit: Tesla

Here and now: Model 3

Option #1: Get a Model 3 on the cheap now.

The Model 3 is as affordable as it is now (December 2023). here’s why.

Choose a rear-wheel drive (RWD) Model 3 and you can drop the price by about $25,000. This includes the full federal tax credit and a $2,500 state rebate.

This keeps the net price below that of the Toyota Camry Hybrid, which is not a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and therefore is not eligible for tax credits and rebates.

And the Model 3 is well below the price of the Toyota Rav4 Prime (which is a PHEV), even taking into account federal tax credits and state rebates.

However, it’s not as cheap as the 2023 Chevy Bolt, a pure EV, which costs less than $28,000 including federal tax credits and state rebates.

Model 2: Musk reviews product plans ‘every week’

Option #2: Be patient and wait for the least expensive Tesla ever.

“We’re working on a low-cost electric vehicle that will be built in very high volumes,” Musk said in an interview last week.

Often referred to as the “Model 2” by analysts, Musk first referenced the $25,000 car in 2020.

And Tesla has made other references to a very high-volume car — meaning a very low price — in slides at company events this year (see below).

The low-cost Tesla will initially be produced at the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, Musk said in the interview.

A really cheap Tesla could do real harm to the competition, according to car industry veteran Sandy Munroe, owner of Munroe & Associates, who conducted the interview.

“They will be selling them all day long. And shame on those who are trying to compete with them,” Monroe told me in a phone interview last month.

“This will be the people’s car that everyone can buy. Like a Volkswagen,” he said, referring to the old Volkswagen Beetle.

The future high volume vehicle that Tesla showed at a company event. Credit: Tesla