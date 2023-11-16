Affordable prescription drugs exist – why don't more patients have access to them?

The United States is a global leader in medical innovation. Unfortunately, because of the perverse incentives that exist in our current health care system to keep low-cost drugs from the market, patients have difficulty accessing and affording those life-saving treatments. Biosimilars, which are nearly identical, lower-cost alternatives to complex biologic drugs, have the potential to increase competition and provide benefits, but not until the market reflects that potential.

The best-selling prescription drug in history, Humira, is an excellent example of the opportunity and cost-savings represented by biosimilars. For 20 years, patients suffering from debilitating chronic diseases such as Crohn’s disease or rheumatoid arthritis had only one primary treatment option when this drug was introduced. That changed when biosimilars of this product came onto the Medicare Part D market this year. For the first time in two decades, more affordable treatment options are available for patients suffering from these chronic conditions, and the cost savings for both patients and the health care system are significant. On average, biosimilars make it easier for patients to take medications as directed, resulting in potential savings of up to $38.4 billion over five years.

Although this is a major advance, pharmaceutical treatments, even affordable ones, are only as good as the patient’s ability to receive them. Unfortunately, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), seeking to line their own pockets, create barriers to accessing these low-cost options.

That insurance is often difficult to understand coverage doesn’t always translate access. This is especially true with retail pharmacy drugs, which are required to be on the “formulary,” which is the insurer’s list of accessible drugs. If a drug is not on this list, it is ineligible for insurance coverage. PBMs have significant influence on which drugs are on the formulary. Unfortunately, instead of making decisions about which drugs will be covered based on the best options for patients, PBMs often steer patients toward the drugs with the most attractive rebate structures, even if their out-of-pocket costs are higher. yes.

While PBMs say they support the inclusion and use of biosimilars to help save patients money, their actions say otherwise. There are instances where some formularies require prior authorization or step editing to access these drugs, even without apparent differences in treatment options. There are also scenarios where higher cost products are more readily available to patients, while lower cost biosimilars are restricted, limiting access and savings for the patient. This damages public confidence and clouds the public’s view of these products even though they have been proven safe through years of use overseas.

Although the problem is complex, the solution is not. We need to increase formulary access for biosimilars. If PBMs commit to covering biosimilars unconditionally, patients will see savings in out-of-pocket costs. Unfortunately, PBMs appear unwilling to put patients’ health before profits.

This is a historic year for the launch of biosimilars and a tremendous opportunity to save patients money while reducing health care costs. The only thing standing in the way of this are PBMs and their influence on the prescription drug landscape. There is now an opportunity for PBMs to really reduce out-of-pocket costs and take steps to expand access to FDA-approved biosimilars on national formularies and allow them to compete. In the end, competition is a win-win for the market and the patient.

Buddy Carter represents Georgia’s 1st District, is a pharmacist by profession, and a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the GOP Doctors Caucus.,

Source: thehill.com