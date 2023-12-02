(Ecofin Agency) – The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced a commitment of $20 million for Nigerian SMEs with FSDH and $148 million in Egypt with CIB. In both cases, the goal is to promote better business practices among small and medium-sized enterprises in Africa.

The AfDB has recently engaged in financing to strengthen commercial activities conducted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria and Egypt. In Nigeria, the institution is providing a $20 million trade finance facility with First Securities Discount House Limited (FSDH), which also includes a guarantee of $5 million. In another case, it provided a $148 million financing package to the Commercial International Bank of Egypt (CIB).

These commitments are presented as a response to the challenges facing trade financing in Africa. The AfDB estimates the annual trade financing deficit on the continent at $81 billion, with a specific gap of $7 billion for Nigeria. In Egypt, the situation is worsened by a shortage of foreign currency due to complex macroeconomic and geopolitical factors.

In Nigeria, a country with approximately 220 million inhabitants, limited access to financing hinders the ability of SMEs, which are essential to the country’s economic structure. AfDB’s interventions are aimed at providing the resources necessary for the expansion of business activities. In Egypt, financing from the CIB specifically targets the foreign exchange needs of SMEs, which is critical to their participation in international trade.

As a triple-A-rated institution, the AfDB plays a catalytic role in trade financing in Africa. Its ability to raise funds for international operations is an important asset. These interventions in Nigeria and Egypt demonstrate AfDB’s commitment to supporting SMEs, promoting growth and economic diversification, thereby contributing to Africa’s stability and economic prosperity.

