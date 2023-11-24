Calls for greater gender-inclusivity highlighted the opening day of the AFAWA Finance Series Kenya, attended by senior Kenyan government, major financial institutions CEOs, women entrepreneurs and business leaders on Tuesday 21 November in Nairobi.

The African Development Bank and the African Guarantee Fund (AGF), in collaboration with the Government of Kenya, challenged high-level stakeholders from the public and private sectors and financial institutions in Kenya to recognize support for providing more financial services to women. -Good for led enterprise, business and economy.

Ann Waiguru, Chair of the Council of Governors in Kenya and keynote speaker at the inaugural event of Finance Series Kenya, said, “Financial products must be tailored to women’s unique life experiences, needs and aspirations from the beginning, not as a major afterthought. On the scale.”

“Financial institutions face a major challenge in understanding and responding to the unique needs of women entrepreneurs. We need innovative approaches to improving women’s credit because traditional collateral requirements only serve to reinforce gender inequalities,” she said.

The AFAWA Finance Series Kenya, part of the African Development Bank’s Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) initiative, provides an overview of AFAWA’s partnership services for the Kenyan market. The 3-day gathering sensitizes policy makers and financial leaders on how opening up the financial landscape to women entrepreneurs can contribute to Kenya’s economic growth.

“Kenyan women are known for their resilience and tenacity,” Harriet Chigai, women’s rights adviser to the Kenyan president, told reporters at the event.

“The AFAWA Finance Series is a celebration of our commitment to creating an environment where Kenyan women can access the financial tools they need to venture and grow,” Chiggai said.

The AFAWA Finance Series explores ways to enhance the Kenya regulatory framework that can promote access to finance for women-led small and medium enterprises. The event will also develop understanding about AFAWA’s Guarantee for Development mechanism and how the program can help de-risk financial institutions that lend to women-led start-ups.

“Too many women entrepreneurs across the continent are denied opportunities to grow their businesses. We’re here today to help challenge common misconceptions and emphasize that women-led enterprises Businesses must be engaged in providing financial services. AFAWA understands the challenges women face and the initiative is addressing them directly,” said Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery at the African Development Bank Group. Said.

The AFAWA Guarantee for Development Program also provides support and incentives to financial institutions to increase their appetite for lending to women-led SMEs. Research shows that women are better at repaying loans than men, and typically reinvest up to 90% of their income into the education, health and nutrition of their families and communities.

“The question we are addressing is how to support women to fully participate in the GDP of the African economy and increase their productivity,” said Jules Ngankam, CEO of the African Guarantee Fund.

“Through the AFAWA Guarantee for Development Programme, we are de-risking financial institutions that lend to women-led SMEs – increasing their appetite for this target market,” she said.

Italy’s Ambassador to Kenya Roberto Natali and Sweden’s Ambassador Caroline Vicini represented AFAWA donor countries in their remarks at the opening ceremony.

This sixth country edition of the AFAWA Finance Series contributes to AFAWA’s mission to close the estimated $42 billion financing gap facing Africa’s women-led, small and medium enterprises compared to men-led enterprises.

By August 2023, AFAWA has approved investments worth more than $1.2 billion for women-led small and medium enterprises. These investments are accessible through 32 African countries and 96 financial institutions. In Kenya, AFAWA’s partnership with the African Guarantee Fund has seen 15 financial institutions in Kenya sign up to the risk sharing agreement. As a result, 925 women-led enterprises have gained access to finance through these financial institutions.

Previous AFAWA Finance Series have been held in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola.

