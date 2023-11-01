Aethir joins NVIDIA Inception Program

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, November 1st, 2023]

Aethir, the leader in decentralized cloud infrastructure (DCI) for gaming and AI, today announced that it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups that are revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Aethir is focused on delighting gamers and helping people interact with AI quickly, safely and cost-effectively from anywhere in the world. Aethir’s flagship product, Aethir Atmosphere, enables a GPU-as-a-Service ecosystem for infrastructure providers, while democratizing a new Web 3 cloud for enterprises offering tomorrow’s experiences to their users today. Does.

By joining NVIDIA Inception, Atheir will be able to fast-track its development using cutting-edge technology, gain invaluable insights from NVIDIA’s deep learning courses, and receive guidance in its go-to-market efforts. Additionally, the program provides a platform for Ather to network with venture capitalists and raise their profile at exclusive NVIDIA Inception events. This comprehensive support framework enables Atheir to efficiently navigate the complex start-up terrain and make significant progress in the industry. The program will also provide Atheer with the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“Joining NVIDIA Inception is an important part of our company’s growth. NVIDIA’s unmatched expertise in GPU technology and deep learning will be an invaluable asset as we continue to innovate and push the boundaries in the cloud gaming and AI verticals. This collaboration not only accelerates our technological trajectory but also firmly positions us in an elite network of forward thinkers and industry leaders. “We are ready for a future where Aethir and other Inception members can work together to set new industry standards,” said Kyle Okamoto, Aethir Chief Technology Officer.

NVIDIA Inception helps start-ups during the critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member receives a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing assistance, and technology support, which provide the basic tools to help start-ups grow.

About Aethir

Aethir is revolutionizing the cloud infrastructure landscape by focusing on decentralized cloud infrastructure (DCI) built for gaming and AI companies. Addressing a critical issue in current cloud technology, Ethyr provides an infrastructure option that addresses the cost and latency challenges associated with delivering premium GPU computational loads to latency sensitive industries. Aethir provides an elegant infrastructure design that becomes faster and cheaper as it scales. Built by an experienced team with experience in scaling top cloud gaming infrastructures, Ether is an indispensable infrastructure solution for delivering low-latency, GPU resources through the cloud. Aethir is at the forefront of meeting the ever-evolving needs of the AI ​​and gaming industries, leading the development and deployment of next-generation cloud solutions. For more information, visit www.Aetir.com.

