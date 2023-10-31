AES to report third quarter earnings: Here’s what you need to know

AES Corporation AES is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 earnings on Nov. 3 before markets open.

It reported a negative earnings surprise of 16% last quarter. The company delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 0.29% over the last four quarters.

Factors to consider

In the third quarter, AES’s service areas saw mostly above-average weather patterns, which, as a result, is likely to have a moderate impact on the company’s top-line performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

However, flooding as well as some tornadoes and hurricanes affected parts of the company’s service areas, causing its customers to experience power outages. This, in turn, is likely to have some impact on AES’s total revenue in the quarter to be reported.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is pegged at $3.66 billion, marking an improvement of 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The power provider may have suffered infrastructure damage due to tornadoes and hurricanes during the third quarter, which could have increased its quarterly operating expenses. With lower contribution from LNG sales and higher interest expense from incremental debt, the company’s bottom line is expected to hurt.

Still, strong utilities earnings driven by the seasonal impact of normal second-half demand may have contributed somewhat favorably to the company’s third-quarter earnings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, indicating a decline of 17.5% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

What does the Jax model highlight?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings decline for AES this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the likelihood of an earnings decline, which is not the case here.

earning esp:AES Earnings ESP is -2.55%. You can discover the best stocks to buy or sell before they report earnings with our ESP filters.

AES is currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to consider

Here are three utility players you may want to consider as they have the right combination of elements to beat this reporting cycle and make money.

consolidated edison ED currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.93% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company posted a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.22%.

Consolidated Edison claims a long-term earnings growth rate of 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for ED’s third-quarter earnings and sales are pegged at $1.58 per share and $3.82 billion, respectively.

fresh source NI currently has an Earnings ESP of +18.52% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 14 cents per share, which represents a 40% increase from the prior-year quarter reported.

The consensus mark for the sale of NI has been set at $1.06 billion. The company’s trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise is 5.61%.

American AEE currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank #3. The consensus estimate for third-quarter earnings is set at $1.80 per share, which represents growth of 3.5% year over year.

Ameren claims a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.86%. The consensus mark for third-quarter sales is pegged at $2.37 billion, representing a 2.9% increase over the prior-year quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

