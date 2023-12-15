Advice for new Chief AI officers: Seven evolutionary stages of the role

President, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer mobius, Former CTO, CDO, and CIO at Fortune 500 firms in financial services and health care.

Every newly created C-suite role evolves over time. For example, the chief information officer (CIO) has shifted from managing in-house technology to balancing internal and outsourced resources while driving business change. The Chief Digital Officer (CDO) moved from focusing on digital branding to managing a digital-driven P&L, guiding the company’s strategic direction.

Success depends on new C-level roles – those that add value to their organization, while those that do not may hinder their careers and company growth.

Chief AI officers (CAIOs) will similarly undergo significant changes as they progress through evolutionary stages. I have outlined seven evolutionary stages for CAIOs: beginning as evangelists, evolving into advisors, then politicians, generalists, psychologists, historians, and finally philanthropists. Each evolutionary stage has different characteristics, activities, and interactions with various internal and external stakeholders.

preacher

Initially, the CAIO forecasts outcomes and secures funding. As an evangelist, CAIO charts a journey into an imagined future for stakeholders, from boardroom executives to frontline engineers. It is important to master the business, technology, market trends, partnerships and customer needs. This role demands translating complex ideas across a variety of areas of transformational change. The goal is to achieve committed investment in AI.

At this technological juncture, it is premature for a business case-first approach, which may limit potential AI benefits by focusing only on immediate appropriate investment rather than exploring broader possibilities. The CAIO’s job is to explain the potential impacts and risks of not taking action and to establish cross-functional agreement on the budget. In this promotional phase, the CAIO primarily engages with the CEO, CFO, CTO, and the board.

Consultant

After receiving a commitment to invest, the CAIO moves into an advisory role, focused on pinpointing opportunities and challenges for the business. CAIO’s mission is now to connect business sponsors with investment opportunities and prepare attractive business cases for budget allocations. This stage demands an in-depth understanding of the entire business spectrum – from supply chain and production costs to customer lifetime value and satisfaction metrics.

CAIOs must address not only long-standing issues, but also new, untapped opportunities presented by AI. This involves the active exploration of new challenges and possibilities that have emerged, particularly because of the unique capabilities of AI. This role is as much about innovation as it is about problem-solving, leveraging AI to open new avenues for unmet organizational growth.

Politician

Now the challenges begin. Allocating budget to business matters means organizing well-planned projects within broader programmes, supported by governance structures that maintain alignment and momentum. In this phase, the CAIO collaborates with top operating executives and business unit leaders, ensuring that projects are prioritized and continually adjusted.

Efficiency and effectiveness are CAIO’s watchwords, balancing speed with sustainability; Governing with flexibility; and direction with autonomy. An important step for CAIOs is to incorporate AI within the framework of project execution, boosting team performance by integrating AI tools into their workflow, not just as an end product but as an operational enhancer. .

General

When it comes time to press start, the CAIO must deal with the details that will speed progress. It involves intensive sessions focused on the specifics of each project within a program. CAIOs should generate momentum and provide clarity to all domains, including areas such as compliance, legal and quality assurance, which typically cannot engage with AI.

As excitement builds from this initial push, CAIOs must maintain a level-headed and pragmatic approach. This initial excitement will wane as the more challenging execution phase approaches, necessitating a shift toward providing steady encouragement to maintain momentum.

psychologist

This step is critical for the CAIO to be successful. Many projects that initially rode the Gartner hype cycle will fall into disillusionment. Market activity is reduced, disrupting daily operations and creating complex challenges. This is the moment for CAIOs to tackle the biggest obstacles to implementing change.

The focus here is on reducing anxiety and clarifying doubts. The CAIO should point out areas of impatience within the organization, emphasizing that difficulties are inherent in valuable efforts. For those wavering in faith, CAIO shares success stories from other sectors and regions, showcasing the rewards reaped by those who persevere. Essentially, the organization requires therapy to overcome this difficult phase and move forward towards substantial profits.

historian

At this juncture, when AI projects start bearing fruit, a wave of new enthusiasm sweeps through the organization. The first doubters become advocates as success stories grow and gain attention.

CAIOs must navigate this period with focus. Amidst the influx of new suggestions and enthusiasm from the leadership, there is a danger of deviating from the initial goals. The CAIO’s critical role is to maintain strategic direction, connecting the organization to its initial intent. It’s about controlling the impulse to expand too quickly, which can scatter efforts and undermine results. The CAIO’s job is to ensure that change does not culminate in a burst of unfocused initiatives, but in the achievement of carefully defined outcomes established at the beginning.

Selfless

At this stage, the Chief AI Officer must delegate successes to others and take responsibility for any shortcomings. When executed well, such a change in intelligence will shape the future direction of the organization. Ensuring that every team member feels ownership of these results is important, as it empowers them to contribute to the ongoing transformation of the organization.

Dine with the CEO, CFO, CTO and board who made the initial bet with you – they will understand and share the importance of the celebratory moment.

“Ca-yo”

The jury is still out on whether the CAIO will remain in the C-suite. In early 2015, a colleague of mine bet that CDOs would cease to exist in two years, and I remember saying, “You may be right, but a person in the C-suite is definitely going to Will be responsible – P&L driven by the next generation.” You are building an intelligence-driven, next-generation P&L. It’s that simple.

