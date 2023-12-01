Advertisers say they won't return to Elon Musk's ex, at least for now

Paris, France – June 16: Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter , [+] Attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Elon Musk is visiting Paris for the VivaTech show where he will give a conference in front of 4,000 technology enthusiasts. He also took the opportunity to meet Bernard Arnaud, CEO of LVMH and French President. Emmanuel Macron, who has already met with Elon Musk twice in recent months, hopes to convince him to let his company, a pioneer in electric cars, set up a Tesla battery factory in France. (Photo by Chesnaught/Getty Images) getty images

I’m not one to make big announcements, but this really feels like the last nail in the coffin for Twitter, now called X. This is certainly a sad situation.

Over the past week, advertisers have been moving away from the app I often call my favorite social media app. It all started when Elon Musk seemed to agree with an anti-Semitic tweet, then immediately backtracked.

I will not attempt to analyze Musk and his motivations for legitimizing that tweet and apparently destroying Twitter piece by piece, especially since it has already been dissected by other authors and book authors .

He said, I am lamenting the fact that it is going from bad to worse. Following the anti-Semitic tweets and advertisers’ predictable fallout, Musk launched a scathing attack – which need not be repeated here. Suffice it to say that according to some reports, this satire has the potential to cause irreparable damage.

The question we should all ask is: Why destroy your own company?

I think I know the answer.

After reading several opinion pieces, recent books about Musk (including Walter Isaacson’s somewhat positive biography). breaking twitter, which is thoroughly exposé and quite entertaining), and reflecting on my own experience on the social media app since its early days, I’ve come to the conclusion that Musk can’t help it. He likes to stir the pot. (In their case, the pot cost them $44B.)

If breaking twitter The author is correct in his claim that 90% of X’s revenue comes from advertisers, it’s only a matter of time before everything goes to waste. Twitter Blue and other subscriptions certainly won’t help. Musk had recently hinted at the bankruptcy of the company. There’s something about his psyche, which Isaacson details in his book, that makes Musk want to break things.

me too breaking twitter, we learned that Musk may think all of humanity is part of a giant simulation. (You never know whether the author is joking or being serious, just like the character he’s writing about.) The book explains how Musk thinks some people could be non-player characters in the simulation. , which means they are random, Musk may see reality as a sandbox game similar to Grand Theft Auto. You can play according to the rules and follow a set course. You can go completely off the track and drive around and destroy things.

It seems Musk is doing the latter. If everything is just a simulation, none of it matters – even if you destroy a company and lose billions in the process.

He’s saying: “What happens if you make a lot of bad decisions with a famous brand that’s a household word and completely destroy it? Wouldn’t that be nice?” An NPC is like a social media follower: highly expendable. It seems Musk doesn’t care that much about them.

the problem is that this is not good, Lives are affected. X’s employees are living day after day in worry, wondering what will happen next. Advertisers spend millions only to find out it’s all a waste. For me, this means I’m slowly losing interest in X as my social media network of choice. I also don’t see many good options.

How will this end? I’m not sure if we’ll see the game on screen any time soon, but it sure looks like we’re now in the final stages of a disastrous plan. that’s a shame.