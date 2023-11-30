Advertisers say they don’t plan to return to X after Musk’s comments

Advertisers said Thursday they don’t plan to reopen their wallets with and asked them not to spend on the stage.

At least half a dozen marketing agencies said the brands they represent stand firmly against advertising on X, while others said they have advised advertisers to stop posting anything on the platform. Some of the temporary spending freezes that advertisers have imposed against

Advertisers are “not coming back” to X, said Lou Pascalis, founder and chief executive of marketing consultancy AJL Advisory. “There is no advertising value that can compensate for the reputational risk of returning to the platform.”

Since buying Twitter last year, Mr Musk has repeatedly criticized and alienated advertisers. At one point, he threatened that “Thermonuclear name and shame“Against advertisers who paused their spending because they were concerned about his plans to loosen content moderation rules on X.

In recent weeks, more than 200 advertisers halted their spending on . The company, which makes most of its revenue from advertising, is at risk of losing up to $75 million this quarter due to the withdrawal of brands.

The situation became more complicated on Wednesday when Mr Musk made inflammatory comments against advertisers at the DealBook summit in New York. In a wide-ranging interview on the programme, Mr Musk apologized for the anti-Semitic post, calling it “one of the stupidest ever published”, but also said advertisers were trying to “blackmail” him. He met Disney chief executive Bob A. noted Iger, who also attended the DealBook summit.

“Don’t advertise,” Mr Musk said, several times using expletives to emphasize his point.

Hours later, X Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino tried to minimize the damage. In a post on X, he drew attention to Mr Musk’s apology for linking himself to anti-Semitism and appealed to advertisers to back off.

“X is enabling an information freedom that is uncomfortable for some people,” Ms Yaccarino. wrote, “X stands at a unique and wonderful intersection of free speech and Main Street – and the X community is powerful and here to welcome you.”

A representative for X did not respond to a request for comment.

Ruben Schreurs, chief strategy officer at Ebiquity, a marketing and media consulting firm, said it appeared Ms. Yaccarino was trying to align brands with X’s views on free speech. But advertisers were unlikely to step in to sponsor the social media platform’s goals, he said.

“It’s not relevant at all,” he said, adding that it feels like the pause in spending is “turning into an end to advertising on X.” He said that without a leadership change or change in control at the company, advertisers were unlikely to consider returning to the platform.

Other marketers are recommending abandoning Brand X altogether. Tom Hespos, a longtime media planning executive who runs Abydos Media, a consulting firm, and works with clients in health care and other industries with media budgets up to $50 million, said Thursday he Gave my first formal recommendation to the client that they not only stop spending on X but also step back from posting there.

“You cannot in good conscience recommend to a customer that they continue to be a part of” what Mr. Musk has done at X, Mr. Hespos said.

Mr Musk’s rejection of advertisers highlights the challenges facing Ms Yaccarino, an ad industry veteran, as she tries to stabilize X’s revenue. The last three months of the year have historically been profitable for X, as major advertisers typically launch campaigns for Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday and holiday shopping.

Among the brands that are spending extensively on X and have recently paused their campaigns are Apple, Disney and IBM. Other brands remain, including the National Football League and ‘ sports site, The Athletic.

At the DealBook event on Wednesday, Mr Musk acknowledged that an extended advertiser boycott could bankrupt X. But the public will blame the brands for failure, he said, not him.

“I will definitely not be careless,” he said.

Steve Bohler, founder of marketing management consultancy Mercer Island Group, said Mr Musk’s dismissal of advertisers’ concerns has led brands to view him as a risky partner.

Mr. Boehler, who works with clients who spend $10 million to $500 million on advertising, said, “Mr. Musk’s comments indicate extreme uncertainty about his platform, including how it will partner with advertisers.” And do they even care what advertisers think?” annual. “It’s also personal,” he said. “Businesses are just full of people, and people like to be treated well, with respect and dignity.”

Ryan Mack contributed reporting.

Source: www.nytimes.com