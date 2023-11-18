Advertisers have started pulling out of Elon Musk’s ads over anti-Semitism concerns

Advertisers have expressed concern that their ads are appearing next to pro-Nazi content on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

Many advertisers have left the social media platform due to concerns about their ads being shown alongside pro-Nazi content and hate speech on the site.

Billionaire owner Elon Musk has also heightened tensions with his posts supporting an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

IBM said this week it had stopped advertising on Trying to win back X’s main source of income.

The liberal advocacy group Media Matters reported that ads for Apple, Oracle, NBCUniversal’s Bravo Network, and Comcast were also placed next to anti-Semitic content on X.

“IBM has a zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation,” the company said in a statement.

‘You have the real truth’

The EU’s executive branch also said it was blocking advertising on X and other social media platforms due to a rise in hate speech.

Later in the day, Disney, Lionsgate and Paramount Global also said they were suspending or stopping advertising on X.

Musk sparked an uproar this week with his own tweet, responding to a user who accused Jews of hating white people and being indifferent to anti-Semitism. “You are absolutely right,” Musk tweeted.

Musk has faced accusations of tolerating anti-Semitic messages on the platform since purchasing it last year, and there has been increased scrutiny of content on X since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable promotion of anti-Semitism and racist hatred, which runs counter to our core values ​​as Americans,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Friday in response to Musk’s tweet.

X’s CEO Linda Yaccarino said that X’s “vision has always been clear that discrimination must stop by everyone across the board”.

“I think this is something we can and should all agree on,” he tweeted Thursday.

combating antisemitism

Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal executive, was hired by Musk to rebuild relationships with advertisers who fled after he took over, concerned that relaxing content restrictions would allow hateful and toxic speech to flourish. Permission is being given and it will harm their brands.

“When it comes to this platform – X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination. There is no place for this anywhere in the world – it is ugly and wrong. Full stop,” Yaccarino. he said.

According to a statement from X, accounts that Media Matters found posting anti-Semitic content will no longer be monetizable and specific posts will be labeled “sensitive media.” Nevertheless, Musk condemned Media Matters as “an evil organization”.

In the latest confrontation between a leading Jewish civil rights organization and the billionaire businessman, the head of the Anti-Defamation League also hit back at Musk’s tweets this week.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said on is more dangerous.”

Source