Advertisers flee X as outrage grows over Musk’s support of anti-Semitic posts

The blowback over Elon Musk’s endorsement of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Twitter intensified on Friday, as several major advertisers on his social media platform cut their spending following his comments.

Disney said it was pausing spending on X, as did entertainment and film distribution company Lionsgate and media giant Paramount Global, which owns CBS. Apple, which spends hundreds of millions of dollars a year on X, also has suspended advertising on the platform, a person with knowledge of the situation said. He follows IBM, which cut its spending with Ax on Thursday.

Mr Musk, who bought Twitter last year and changed its name to X, has been under scrutiny for months for allowing and even promoting anti-Semitic abuse on the site. It escalated further on Wednesday when the tech billionaire agreed to a post on “, which they claim they want people to stop using against them.” and supporting the immigration of “a multitude of minorities”.

“You are absolutely right,” Mr. Musk replied,

Jewish groups have compared the statement made in the original post to a belief called Replacement Theory, a conspiracy theory that suggests that non-white immigrants, held by Jews, are intended to replace the white race. That idea inspired Robert Bowers, who vented anger against Jewish people online before killing 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.

On Friday the White House condemned Mr Musk, 52, for promoting an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement that it is unacceptable to repeat the despicable lies behind the deadliest act of anti-Semitism at any time in American history, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people. Give. Holocaust.”

An X spokesperson declined to comment on the advertising pause, and Apple did not respond. Axios reported first on Apple’s decision, and Bloomberg reported first on the Lionsgate suspension.

Linda Yaccarino, Chief Executive of X, Posted on site On Thursday the company was “extremely clear about our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination.” But on Friday, Mr Musk agreed with a post on X that suggested advertisers like IBM were retreating from the platform to save face.

that later Said Accounts that made “explicit calls for extreme violence” would be suspended, highlighting two phrases associated with Palestinian supporters that would not be tolerated on the site.

Advertisers have been concerned about X since Mr Musk last bought the social media service and said he wanted more free speech and loosened content moderation rules. This meant that the platform could theoretically place ads for brands next to posts containing offensive or hate speech.

Several companies, including General Motors and Volkswagen, have protested against their actions at various points in the past year, as well as a massive increase in hate speech, misinformation and foreign propaganda on X. In April, Mr Musk said almost all advertisers had returned without saying whether they were spending at the same levels; He later noted that advertising revenues had declined by 50 percent.

Mr Musk also stopped short of threatening any advertisers who dared to curb their spending.Thermonuclear name and shame“To woo NBCUniversal’s former top advertising executive Ms. Yaccarino by selecting her as chief executive. He had public feuds with major spenders like Apple and churned through sales executives tasked with maintaining relationships in the advertising industry. Top advertising companies like IPG urged their clients to back off from X.

Advertising accounted for about 90 percent of Twitter’s revenue before Mr. Musk bought the company. Last month, Ax told employees the company was valued at $19 billion. This was less than the $44 billion paid by Mr Musk.

Growing sensitivity to anti-Semitism, Mr. Musk’s propensity for public feuds and general fatigue after months of controversy over Ax had many advertising professionals hesitant to take the plunge on Friday.

“Clients always have to make decisions about the content they will or will not engage with,” Renee Miller, founder of the Miller Group advertising agency in Los Angeles, said in an email. “We generally advise our clients not to take overtly public political stances.”

IBM, which cut advertising spending for Ax by about $1 million for the rest of the year, said Thursday it has “zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination.” The tech company took action this week after a report by Media Matters for America, a left-wing advocacy group, that said ads from companies including Apple and IBM were appearing on the X next to posts supporting white nationalism and Nazism. Were staying.

mr musk Posted Late Thursday night that “Media Matters is an evil organization.”

Angelo Carusone, president and chief executive of Media Matters, said Mr Musk’s “calling us out” for pointing out what was on X was “no different than any other right-wing account we expose.”

He further said that

Kate Conger contributed reporting.

Source: www.nytimes.com