Advertisers drop Elon Musk’s ex after their ads appear next to pro-Nazi post

NPR’s Michelle Martin talks with senior writer Lauren Goode wiredAbout the challenges facing X, formerly known as Twitter, after many advertisers called out anti-Semitism.

Michelle Martin, host:

There’s even more drama brewing at X, formerly known as Twitter. The company is suing a media watchdog group called Media Matters. The lawsuit was filed after the nonprofit published a report showing that some ads had appeared next to pro-Nazi posts. Last week, several major companies announced they would suspend advertising on the platform due to concerns about content. Media Matters called the lawsuit “frivolous”. It’s been just over a year since billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media giant and it’s been a roller coaster ride ever since. Joining us now to tell us more about all this is Wired senior writer Lauren Goode, who has been following this story. Welcome.

Lauren Good: Thanks so much for having me.

MARTIN: So Disney, Apple and IBM all said they were going to stop advertising on X after Media Matters reported and after Elon Musk retweeted a baseless, anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on X last week. What’s the latest on that? Are any of these advertisers suggesting they might reconsider?

Good: People are keeping an eye on whether content on Twitter will change in a way that will prevent advertisers from spending money to put their ads on X. And I think what we saw last week was a tipping point, because not only did these major brands start to notice that their ads were appearing with incredibly concerning, pro-Nazi content, but Musk himself didn’t exactly help matters when he endorsed a tweet that was sharing anti-Semitic theories. So it seemed like a bridge too far. And at this point, when you’re talking about brands like Disney saying we’re going to stop advertising, you’re talking about brands that have incredible influence. Some of them are actually going to be quite big spenders on Is it a safe place?

MARTIN: How big of a shock is this, or is it some kind of shock – is there any way to know at this point?

Good: Well, that’s a great question because after Elon Musk took over Twitter/X, certainly, one of the things that changed is that he took the company private. And so the company no longer has the responsibility to report quarterly earnings. We have some market research firms and other reports that are suggesting that, yes, Twitter is not performing so well, but when you see this kind of performance – I don’t want to call it an exodus, but these are really big trends. As brands start to stop and really take stock of what’s going on on X, it can’t be good long term for Twitter.

MARTIN: What is the basis of Elon Musk’s case against Media Matters? I mean, has he claimed it’s a lie, or does he have some other argument?

GOOD: Well, when Musk and Ax filed the lawsuit against Media Matters for America, they were basically alleging that this recent report from Media Matters, which showed a list of big-name advertisers, you know , appearing next to anti-Semitic material on X, they stated that the report was essentially an attempt to “destroy” the company by encouraging advertisers to pull their money. So there were actually two reports from Media Matters, right? What came out on November 16th was it showed evidence that it is problematic content that is appearing directly below or above these ads from big brands, and then there’s this ongoing list that Media Matters is seeing for more and more brands. Is maintaining. Start moving away from X.

And so Musk basically said immediately afterward that he was planning to go “thermonuclear” on media matters. We were waiting to see if the lawsuit would actually be successful. And in fact, on Monday, There is an attempt to destroy X

MARTIN: That’s Lauren Goode. She is a senior writer for Wired. Lauren, thank you so much for sharing these insights with us.

GOOD: Thank you very much, Michelle.

