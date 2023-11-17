Advertiser exodus grows as Elon Musk’s ex struggles to calm concerns over anti-Semitism

IBM has stopped advertising on X following a report that its ads were appearing alongside content praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.



Advertisers are abandoning the site formerly known as Twitter after a new report found that pro-Nazi content was appearing next to ads from the company and Musk. self supported Vomit a baseless conspiracy theory for your 163 million followers.

IBM confirmed this week that it was stopping advertising on X, saying the company “has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination.”

The European Commission has stopped its advertising on all social media, including X.

Hollywood studio Lionsgate Entertainment announced Friday it was doing the same and immediately suspended all of its advertising on X.

Apple has also paused all of its advertising on the site, Axios reports.

The liberal watchdog group Media Matters released a new report this week that found that ads from several major companies, including Apple, Amazon, Oracle and NBCUniversal’s Bravo network, were appearing alongside anti-Semitic posts on the site.

Shortly afterward, Musk posted: “You have spoken the real truth” in response to a post that claimed Jewish people have a “dialectical hatred” toward white people.

The outcry over hate speech on X comes amid financially challenging times for the platform, which generates almost all of its revenue from advertising. Musk has publicly stated that US advertising revenues have declined by 60%, which he has attributed to pressure from advocacy organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League.

For months, Musk has attempted to find other ways to make money on the social media platform, including charging for “verified” blue checks on a subscription service, but none of his efforts have taken off, as The company’s advertising base appears more shabby than ever.

X Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino attempted to contain the fallout and minimize the impact on the company’s wallet, writing on the site X’s attitude “has always been very clear that discrimination by everyone should stop,” he further said: “There is no place for it anywhere in the world – it’s ugly and wrong. Full break.”

Musk has extensively tapped Yaccarino, the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, to help bring major advertisers back to the platform since Musk acquired it last year and overhauled it. The rules for who is allowed to post on the site are being relaxed amid Musk’s changes, which have led to a rise in hate and conspiracy theories.

According to a new report from Media Matters, “In addition to his own rhetoric, Musk has opened the door to hateful content by reversing restrictions on anti-Muslim radicals, white nationalists and anti-Semites.” Which also says that X now pays some anti-Semitic creators. To make the post viral.

Jewish advocacy groups have said it is especially reckless to allow hatred against Jews to spread during an escalating war in the Middle East.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said, “At a time when anti-Semitism is exploding in America and growing around the world, using one’s influence to validate and promote anti-Semitic theories is unquestionable.” Is absolutely dangerous.” wrote On stage Thursday.

In September, Musk had a public conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who asked Musk to do more to “roll back” the hatred against Jews in his platform.

In response, Musk said he was “against attacking any group, no matter who it is,” but did not commit to specifically combating anti-Semitism on X.

