Advertisement Sir Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital shares fall as market outlook worsens

S4 Capital shares fall as group warns of lower annual revenue

Over the past 12 months, S4 Capital shares have fallen more than 70%

S4 Capital shares fell on Thursday after the group cut its outlook and reported third quarter billings fell 7 per cent to £450.3 million.

Revenue at the digital advertising agency founded by Sir Martin Sorrell fell 18.1 per cent to £245.9 million, down 13 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

The group’s share price fell 16.52 per cent, or 11.09p, to 56.06p on Thursday afternoon, having fallen more than 70 per cent in the past year.

Companies around the world have cut marketing spending in 2023 due to the deteriorating economic environment, which has hit the bottom line of media companies and broadcasters like S4 rival WPP as well as ITV.

In Charge: Sir Martin Sorrell is Executive Chairman of S4 Capital

Sir Martin Sorrell, executive chairman of S4 Capital, described third quarter trading as ‘difficult’, reflecting ‘global macroeconomic conditions’.

He said the S4 faced ‘continued customer caution regarding the sales cycle’, particularly for larger projects and ‘to a lesser extent’ technology sector customers.

And jobs have been lost due to the recession.

The number of people working at the company at the end of the third quarter was 8,187, down 4 percent from 8,551 at the end of the first half, and 9 percent less than in June 2022, when the number was 9,041. ,

At the end of the quarter, the firm’s net debt was £185 million, while EBITDA was £107.2 million. The group expects its net debt to increase in the fourth quarter.

Reported content practice revenue fell 22.7 per cent to £160.9 million in the third quarter, down 18.2 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

On forecasts, the group said: ‘Given slower than expected trading in the third quarter and current customer activity levels, we expect like-for-like net revenues for 2023 to be lower than last year, with operating EBITDA margins now at around 10- . 11 percent.

Sorrell said: ‘Despite the slowdown in the third quarter, we are seeing year-on-year growth from our top customers, with like-for-like revenue growth across our top 20 customers up 2.9 per cent and the top 50 up 4.6 per cent.

‘We expect that, as always, Q4 profitability will be our strongest quarter of the year – driven by normal seasonal levels of customer activity and the Artificial Intelligence initiatives and use cases we are developing with our customers, as well as the cost Also the actions taken on the management. ,

‘We believe our strategy, business model and talent, combined with our massive customer relationships, position us well for above-average growth over the long term, including deploying free cash flow for dividends and share buybacks. Emphasis has been laid on doing so, especially in 2024. Further merger payments.’

Commenting on S4’s third quarter performance, Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: ‘People initially liked Martin Sorrell’s position at S4 Capital a lot – with the expectation that he would double down on the acquisition-led strategy. which turned WPP into a global advertising giant before its acrimonious reaction. Departure.

‘This hope is fast fading as S4 again warns of profit crunch. The idea of ​​building a specialist digital advertising agency and outwitting competitors with legacy assets was an attractive one.

‘But the S4 has proven to be equally, if not more, sensitive to deterioration in the economic outlook. ‘Marketing expenses are one of the first items that are cut during a recession.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk